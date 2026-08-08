Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Up To $500 In Bonuses For Braves-Yankees, Saturday MLB Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Setting up a new profile using the Kalshi promo code WTOP offer here gives you up to a possible $500 in bonuses just in time for the first pitch of today’s MLB matchups.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Offer Overview

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New Kalshi User Offer Trade $25, get up to $500 in bonuses Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in eligible US states Promotion Verified On August 8th, 2026

The details of this welcome offer are straightforward, but it goes without saying that the upside is immense. New Kalshi customers can secure up to $500 in bonuses to deploy across today’s MLB slate or any upcoming games this week. To claim the promotion, eligible users must make a first-time deposit of at least $1 (though you will need to fund your account with enough to execute your trades). The tiered bonus, capping at $500, is unlocked after the user has made $25 in qualifying trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets.

70% of participants unlock a $15 trading bonus

24% of participants unlock a $35 trading bonus

5% of participants unlock a $75 trading bonus

0.65% of participants unlock a $100 trading bonus

0.35% of participants unlock a $500 trading bonus

We put a lot of stock in market accessibility, and unlike many traditional sportsbooks, Kalshi operates as a prediction market. This means the platform and this promotional offer are fully available in most states for users who are at least 18 years old to play.

Kalshi MLB Saturday Promo

Matchup Probability ATL @ NYY ATL 54% / NYY 46% TOR @ PHI TOR 41% / PHI 59% MIN @ MIL MIN 42% / MIL 58%

Looking beyond the raw numbers and diving into the situational context, the premier matchup of the day features the New York Yankees hosting the Atlanta Braves in a battle of elite pitching staffs. We’ve seen time and time again that pitching depth dictates late-season success. The Yankees’ staff enters the game with a stellar 3.33 cumulative ERA, slightly edging out the Braves’ impressive 3.63 team ERA. It should be a great pitching duel today with Chris Sale facing Gerrit Cole.

Over in Philadelphia, the Phillies face off against the Blue Jays in a remarkably even situational matchup. Toronto brings a 4.04 team ERA into Citizens Bank Park, where the hometown Phillies hold a highly comparable 4.19 team ERA.

Official Prediction: As an underdog in what should be a low-scoring affair, grabbing the New York Yankees offers fantastic value.

Activate The Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Offer

Getting your account set up and capturing that analytical edge is a straightforward process. To ensure you receive your reward ahead of today’s first pitch, follow these simple steps:

Create an Account: Register for a new account here by entering your standard personal information. Because Kalshi is a federally regulated exchange, you will also need to provide proof of identification to verify your account—a standard procedure that adds a layer of security we highly appreciate. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure you enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP to officially opt into the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, make a first-time deposit of at least $1 (keeping in mind you need $25 to fulfill the trade requirement). Place Your Trades: To fully activate the offer, you must execute $25 worth of trades on the platform’s prediction markets. You do not have to make a single trade worth $25; you can spread your exposure across multiple markets. For instance, you could mix and match predictions on the Braves, Yankees, Phillies, or Brewers.

As soon as you have accumulated a total of $25 in settled trades, your welcome reward—up to $500 in bonuses—will be unlocked and available to use in your account for future investments.