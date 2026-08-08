Novig Promo Code WTOP: Get $25 Bonus For Braves-Yanks, Any Saturday MLB Trade

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up a new account using the Novig promo code WTOP here and unlock $25 in trade credits when you deposit $10 before first pitch of today’s MLB games.

Novig Promo Code WTOP: Get $25 In Trade Credits

Before you lock in your baseball predictions, here is a quick overview of everything you need to know about the current Novig sign-up offer:

Novig Promo Code WTOP New Novig User Offer Deposit $10, get $25 in trade credits Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Promotion Verified On August 8, 2026

The latest Novig promo code provides a fantastic opportunity for sports fans looking to elevate their trading experience on the upcoming schedule. By taking advantage of this exclusive welcome offer, eligible new Novig users who make a qualifying $10 deposit within the app will receive $25 in trade credits.

These credits can then be used to make predictions across the platform’s available markets. Whether you want to predict the highly anticipated clash between the Braves and Yankees, or look to other sports, this promotional balance is the perfect way to dive right into the action. Please note that this offer is exclusively available to new Novig users registering for the first time.

Novig MLB Saturday Markets

Looking to put your Novig MLB promo to work? Here is a breakdown of the odds for today’s slate of games:

Matchup Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Total (O/U) ATL @ NYY -125 +117 7.5 (O -120 / U -107) TOR @ PHI +141 -153 9.5 (O -108 / U +104) HOU @ SD +113 -117 7.5 (O -117 / U +104)

Under 7.5 in ATL @ NYY: This interleague clash features a premier pitching duel between Atlanta’s Chris Sale and New York’s Gerrit Cole. The low 7.5 run total is highly justified by the dominant pitching staffs taking the mound. The Yankees boast an impressive 3.33 overall team ERA with a 1.187 WHIP, while the Braves are not far behind with a team ERA of 3.63. Expect runs to be at a premium in the Bronx today.

Over 9.5 in TOR @ PHI: If you prefer offensive fireworks, Citizens Bank Park might be the place to look. Despite featuring recognizable names like Max Scherzer for the Blue Jays and Aaron Nola for the Phillies, oddsmakers have set a lofty total of 9.5 runs. Both pitching staffs have been susceptible to giving up runs; the Phillies carry a 4.19 team ERA, and the Blue Jays sit at a 4.04 ERA.

SD Moneyline vs. HOU: The Padres, sending Michael King to the bump against Houston’s Peter Lambert, offer solid moneyline value at home. The Astros’ pitching staff has struggled to keep opponents off the board, carrying an overall ERA of 4.60 compared to San Diego’s 4.18. Backing the home favorites at Petco Park looks like a strong, data-supported play to round out your card.

Redeem Your Novig Promo Code WTOP Today

Taking advantage of this offer is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to secure your bonus before the first pitch:

Create Your Account: Register for a new account here by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address). Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to ensure a secure betting environment. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to use the Novig promo code WTOP to opt into the offer. Fund Your Account: Make a first-time deposit of at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Make Your Trades: Finally, use your deposited funds and credits on today’s MLB slate or any other available market.

Once you have completed these steps, you will be well-equipped to enjoy the action on the diamond with your Novig offer in hand.