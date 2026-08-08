Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus for Saturday, Aug. 8 MLB Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can take advantage of Betr promo code WTOP to unlock up to $200 in bonus value ahead of the next MLB slate. Click here to start signing up.

This exclusive welcome offer gives first-time players two separate $100 no-sweat entries, returning up to $100 in Betr Bucks per token if your lineups happen to fall short, along with a free pick right at sign-up. You can apply this promotion to any upcoming MLB game on the board, including exciting matchups like the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks. Keep in mind that this lucrative offer is strictly available for new users looking to build their fantasy baseball slips.

Betr Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $200 in No Sweat Entries for MLB

Whether you are looking to back Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies or fade Max Scherzer and the Toronto Blue Jays in their upcoming August 8 matchup, claiming your sign-up bonus is simple. Here is a quick overview of the current welcome offer to get you ready for the diamond:

Betr Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $200 bonus (two separate $100 no-sweat entries + free pick) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Offer Last Verified On August 8, 2026

New Betr customers can utilize this welcome offer to receive two no-sweat entries totaling $200 in overall value. If you are building a lineup for the upcoming National League West clash between the Los Angeles Dodgers (69-46) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (61-55), this promotion provides a built-in safety net. Whether you project Yoshinobu Yamamoto to dominate on the mound for Los Angeles or count on a strong start from Arizona’s Brandon Pfaadt, your first two entries, up to $100 each, will be covered. If either of those initial entries loses, Betr refunds the amount in Betr Bucks, giving you another swing at the plate.

Please note that this generous welcome bonus is strictly reserved for new Betr customers. To successfully claim your two no-sweat entries, you must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located within a participating state where Betr operates at the time of sign-up.

Saturday MLB DFS Options

With your Betr welcome offer secured, it is time to build your slip for the upcoming slate. When utilizing your no-sweat entries, targeting player projections for the biggest stars across the league is a strategic starting point.

Below is a breakdown of hit and strikeout markets for 10 marquee players taking the field:

Player Hits Strikeouts Yoshinobu Yamamoto (LAD) – O/U 5.5 Max Scherzer (TOR) – O/U 3.5 Shohei Ohtani (LAD) O/U 1.5 – Mookie Betts (LAD) O/U 0.5 – Bryce Harper (PHI) O/U 0.5 – Francisco Lindor (NYM) O/U 0.5 – Kyle Schwarber (PHI) O/U 0.5 – Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR) O/U 1.5 – George Springer (TOR) O/U 0.5 – Luis Arraez (PHI) O/U 0.5 –

When analyzing the board, the data points heavily toward the Over on several key projections.

On the mound, Yoshinobu Yamamoto enters his matchup against the Diamondbacks with a strikeout line set at 5.5. The trends strongly suggest taking the Over, as the Dodgers ace has cleared this mark in six of his last nine regular-season starts (a 67% cover rate) and has dominated Arizona with more than 5.5 strikeouts in two consecutive meetings. Likewise, Max Scherzer has a highly favorable setup with a strikeout line sitting at an accessible 3.5.

At the plate, Shohei Ohtani remains an elite contact target. The slugger is on a torrid pace, recording at least one hit in nine of his last 10 games (90%). Meanwhile, George Springer and Kyle Schwarber also present strong Over trends for their hit projections. Springer has eclipsed 0.5 hits in 11 of his last 13 contests (85%). Combining these reliable trends is a data-driven way to utilize your Betr promo.

How to Activate Betr Promo Code WTOP

Securing your bonus for the upcoming MLB slate is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate the offer: