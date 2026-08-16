DraftKings Promo Code Unlocks $150 Bonus for MLB Games Sunday (Aug. 16)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Baseball fans looking to maximize their action can activate the latest DraftKings promo code offer to secure a $150 bonus ahead of the next MLB game. Click here to redeem this offer.

New DraftKings users who sign up and place a $5 qualifying wager on any upcoming matchup, including the high-profile Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers showdown or the Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros clash, will receive $150 in bonus bets whether their initial bet wins or loses. Take advantage of this exclusive offer to immediately boost your betting bankroll for the rest of the MLB season.

DraftKings Promo Code for MLB: Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets win or lose Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On August 16, 2026

This lucrative offer is strictly available to new DraftKings customers looking to get in on the MLB action. To qualify, simply create a new account and place a minimum $5 wager on any game from the slate, such as the Brewers vs. Dodgers or Mariners vs. Astros. Keep in mind that your qualifying wager must be placed on odds of -500 or longer. Unlike a win-only promotion, this offer converts to $150 in bonus bets whether your initial wager wins or loses.

Once your qualifying bet settles, you will receive $150 in bonus bets added directly to your account, regardless of the wager’s result. DraftKings pays this bonus out within 14 days, allowing you to spread your wagers across multiple games or betting markets over the rest of the baseball schedule.

Sunday MLB Odds, Analysis

Here is a quick look at the DraftKings odds for the upcoming MLB matchups:

Matchup Moneyline Total (O/U) Milwaukee Brewers @ Los Angeles Dodgers LAD -176 / MIL +163 7.0 (O -124 / U +103) Seattle Mariners @ Houston Astros HOU -129 / SEA +120 7.5 (O -118 / U -102)

Over in Los Angeles, the Dodgers host the Brewers in a clash featuring heavy hitters and intriguing arms. Shohei Ohtani anchors the Dodgers’ lineup with a .289 average, 27 home runs, and a .931 OPS, backed by Freddie Freeman (.301 AVG, .841 OPS).

In the other notable matchup, the Astros take on the Mariners. Houston’s offense is currently driven by the red-hot Yordan Alvarez. The powerful designated hitter boasts a .321 batting average, 36 home runs, 88 RBI, and a staggering 1.058 OPS. He will look to do damage against Seattle probable pitcher Bryan Woo (4.15 ERA). On the other side, Houston starter Hunter Brown (3.68 ERA, 9.47 K/9) faces a Seattle lineup that relies on the power of Julio Rodríguez (19 HRs) and Cal Raleigh (12 HRs).

How to Redeem This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming your welcome offer is a simple and straightforward process. Follow the steps below to activate your bonus ahead of the MLB slate: