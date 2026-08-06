ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: Claim $20 Bonus With $10 Trade on MLB, NFL Hall of Fame Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sports fans can secure a $20 bonus when they trade $10 on the peer-to-peer exchange platform by registering with ProphetX promo code WTOP. Click here to get in on the action.

This welcome offer provides a seamless way to navigate prediction markets for Thursday’s exciting MLB matchups, allowing users to leverage their bonus cash on games like the Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves, the Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies, or the Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox. The promotional value is designed to be highly flexible; it can be used on the exchange platform for these MLB matchups or NFL preseason action.

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $20 Prediction Bonus

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Trade $10, Get $20 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in eligible US states Bonus Last Verified On August 6, 2026

This welcome offer is strictly available for new ProphetX customers looking to get started on the peer-to-peer exchange platform. Once you register and make your first deposit, promo code WTOP unlocks a $20 bonus when you trade $10. Because the platform operates as a peer-to-peer exchange, players are matching picks against each other rather than a traditional house. Please note that all users must be at least 18 years old to participate.

After your initial deposit is completed and the bonus cash is credited to your account, you can immediately begin using those funds on the August 6 MLB slate. The flexibility of the ProphetX exchange means you can use your $20 bonus to find value in a variety of exciting markets, whether you are backing the Miami Marlins against the Atlanta Braves, looking for an edge in the Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies game, or making picks for the Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox.

Use ProphetX MLB Promo for Thursday’s Matchups

Matchup Moneyline CHW @ BOS CHW +176 / BOS -180 WSH @ PHI WSH +300 / PHI -310 MIA @ ATL MIA +132 / ATL -138

When evaluating the WSH @ PHI matchup on the exchange, Philadelphia relies heavily on its pitching staff. The Phillies carry a respectable 4.20 team ERA compared to the Nationals’ 4.75 ERA. However, Washington holds a clear offensive edge, posting a team .766 OPS against Philadelphia’s .704 OPS.

In another key matchup, the Boston Red Sox offer strong value on the mound. Boston pitchers have compiled an impressive 3.49 combined ERA this season, giving them a distinct advantage over the Chicago White Sox pitching staff, which holds a 4.08 ERA.

How to Redeem ProphetX Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your welcome bonus and getting started on the peer-to-peer exchange platform is a quick and straightforward process. To ensure you receive your bonus cash, follow these steps:

Create an Account: Click on the links on this page and register for a new account by entering your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide the necessary proof of identification to secure and verify your new account. Apply the Promo Code: Make sure to use the ProphetX promo code WTOP when registering. Entering this specific code is required to lock in the promotional value. Make Your First Deposit: Complete your initial deposit using one of the available payment methods.

Once your deposit is successfully processed, ProphetX will provide a $20 bonus when you trade $10 on the peer-to-peer exchange platform. You are then ready to start matching picks on Thursday’s MLB action or any other available prediction markets.