PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $150 in Lineups If You Win for MLB, NFL Preseason

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services For new players looking to get in on the upcoming baseball action, utilizing PrizePicks promo code WTOP is a way to turn a $5 play into $150 in free lineups. Click here to get in on the action.

By signing up and playing just $5, new users will receive $150 in lineups with a win that can be used on any of the upcoming MLB matchups, including the Washington Nationals taking on the Philadelphia Phillies, the Chicago White Sox visiting the Boston Red Sox, or the Miami Marlins facing the Atlanta Braves. This welcome offer is exclusively for new users and provides access to the different MLB fixtures available on PrizePicks throughout the week.

Score $150 in Free Lineups With PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $150 in Lineups with a Win Terms and Conditions New players only, must be a resident of legal state. Offer Last Verified On August 6, 2026

If you want to build entries for the MLB slate, the PrizePicks promo code WTOP provides a simple, high-value starting point. New PrizePicks customers can take advantage of a straightforward welcome offer: simply sign up and play $5 on any entry to receive $150 in lineups with a win. If your initial $5 play hits, the $150 in lineups is yours to use on exciting matchups like the Chicago White Sox taking on the Boston Red Sox or the Miami Marlins visiting the Atlanta Braves.

Keep in mind that this offer is exclusively available to new PrizePicks customers. To qualify for the “play $5, get $150 with a win” offer, you must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state where PrizePicks operates. Once your account is active, you will have plenty of options to build entries across the action-packed MLB schedule.

Thursday Night MLB DFS Options

If you are looking to build out your card, the matchup between the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies offers several compelling angles. Below is a look at the current consensus lines for the starting pitchers and some of the biggest stars in the lineups.

player hits strikeouts Cristopher Sánchez N/A 7.5 (Over / Under) Miles Mikolas N/A 3.5 (Over / Under) J.T. Realmuto 0.5 (Over / Under) N/A Bryce Harper 1.5 (Over / Under) N/A Trea Turner 1.5 (Over / Under) N/A Kyle Schwarber 0.5 (Over / Under) N/A Alec Bohm 1.5 (Over / Under) N/A CJ Abrams 0.5 (Over / Under) N/A Luis Arraez 1.5 (Over / Under) N/A Dylan Crews 0.5 (Over / Under) N/A

When breaking down the pitching props, the data points heavily toward the Under for both starters. Philadelphia’s Cristopher Sánchez faces a 7.5 strikeout line but has failed to exceed that number in four of his last five starts, averaging 6.4 strikeouts per game in that stretch. Meanwhile, Washington’s Miles Mikolas draws a 3.5 strikeout prop. The data points to the Under here as well, with Mikolas failing to surpass 3.5 strikeouts in 10 consecutive games while averaging just 1.9 strikeouts over that span.

At the plate, Philadelphia’s J.T. Realmuto is riding a reliable streak for an Over on his 0.5 hits prop. He has recorded a hit in 14 of his last 18 games. Alec Bohm also carries strong momentum if playing an alternate 0.5 hits line, having exceeded that mark in nine of his last 10 regular-season games.

Conversely, the data suggests fading Kyle Schwarber. Facing a 0.5 hits prop, Schwarber is mired in a slump, failing to record a single hit over his last six games. Similarly, Trea Turner leans toward the Under on his inflated 1.5 hits prop, having failed to clear that threshold in three of his last four contests.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: How to Sign Up

To get started and claim this offer, follow these simple steps to activate your PrizePicks lineups:

Sign Up: Create and register a new account on PrizePicks by providing standard personal information. Use the Promo Code: Ensure you enter promo code WTOP during the registration process to qualify. Make a Deposit: Deposit funds into your new account using one of the available secure payment methods. Place an Entry: Play a $5 entry on any available market, such as the MLB player props outlined above or the different NBA markets available on PrizePicks.

Once you place your qualifying $5 entry and it wins, you will activate $150 in lineups. Your initial $5 play must be successful in order to receive the $150 in lineups.