FanDuel Promo Code: $1,000 In Bet Reset Tokens For MLB, Hall of Fame Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Create a new account using the FanDuel promo code offer here and lock in up to $1,000 in bet reset tokens starting with MLB games and tonight’s NFL Hall of Fame Game.

Additionally, you can secure $25 in bonuses with FanDuel Predicts when you trade any amount here (iOS) or here (Android).

FanDuel Promo Code for MLB

Here is a quick breakdown of the current FanDuel sign-up offer you can apply to tonight’s MLB schedule:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bet Reset Tokens for 5 Days. (Up to $1,000 Bet Reset Tokens) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Verified On August 6th, 2026

Building a sustainable bankroll requires finding edges in the market, and taking advantage of promotional offers is one of the most effective ways to start. For new FanDuel customers, this updated welcome offer changes the math. By opting into the promotion, you receive $200 in Bet Reset Tokens daily for your first five days, provided you place a qualifying $5 wager each day.

A critical advantage of this promotion is that there is no odds limit attached to your first real-money wager. This ultimate flexibility means you can back a heavy favorite to secure a safer outcome or take a calculated risk on a massive underdog without worrying about minimum odds requirements. As long as you fulfill the daily $5 betting requirement over the 5-day period, the Bet Reset Tokens will be credited to your account, giving you plenty of ammunition for the remainder of the baseball season.

FanDuel MLB Thursday Markets

If you are ready to put your FanDuel promo to work, tonight’s MLB slate offers several compelling angles. Below are the current odds for the marquee games on the schedule.

Matchup Moneyline Runline (Spread) Total (O/U) Washington Nationals @ Philadelphia Phillies WSH +300 / PHI -340 WSH +1.5 (+132) / PHI -1.5 (-160) 9 (O -105 / U -115) Chicago White Sox @ Boston Red Sox CWS +166 / BOS -180 CWS +1.5 (-132) / BOS -1.5 (+110) 9 (O -104 / U -118) San Diego Padres @ Arizona Diamondbacks SD -104 / AZ -104 SD -1.5 (+158) / AZ +1.5 (-192) 9 (O -106 / U -114)

Game of the Night: Padres vs. Diamondbacks

The premier matchup of the slate features the San Diego Padres visiting Chase Field to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks. Oddsmakers have this one pegged as a virtual coin flip.

Arizona will hand the ball to Kohl Drake, while San Diego counters with veteran Walker Buehler. San Diego carries an 8.27 K/9 rate, completely outpacing Arizona’s 6.89 K/9. Offensively, the Diamondbacks hold a slight edge in production, bringing a .243 team batting average and 501 RBIs into the contest against the Padres’ .235 average and 471 RBIs.

FanDuel NFL Hall Of Fame Game Odds

Another way to activate your first no-sweat token is to bet on the Hall of Fame Game tonight between the Panthers and Cardinals. Here’s a look at the odds for tonight’s games:

Panthers: -1.5 (-112) / -124 / O34.5 (-105)

Cardinals: +1.5 (-108) / +106 / U34.5 (-115)

FanDuel Promo Code Registration Process

Claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process designed to get you into the action quickly. No promo code is necessary to participate. Simply follow these steps to secure your tokens:

Register and Sign Up: Create your new user account on the FanDuel platform here. Make a Deposit: Fund your newly created account with an initial deposit of $5 or more. Place Your Bets: Place a minimum wager of $5 each day for 5 consecutive days.

Once you fulfill these requirements, you will be awarded your $200 in Bet Reset Tokens for 5 Days (Up to $1,000 total).

Remember, you can also get $25 in bonuses by trading any amount on FanDuel Predicts here (iOS) or here (Android).