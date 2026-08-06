Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus for Red Sox-White, MLB Picks (Aug. 6)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can unlock up to $200 in bonus value by signing up with Betr promo code WTOP ahead of the upcoming MLB slate. Start the registration process by clicking here.

This exclusive welcome offer provides two separate $100 no-sweat entries. If your initial predictions lose, Betr will refund those entry fees, up to a $100 maximum each, in the form of Betr Bucks. Additionally, new players receive a free pick immediately at sign-up. Whether you are building entries for the non-conference matchup between the Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox, the showdown featuring the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies, or any other game on the board, this new-user-only promotion is an ideal way to build your daily fantasy bankroll before the first pitch.

Betr Promo Code WTOP Delivers $200 in No Sweat Entries

New Betr customers can take advantage of this welcome offer to secure two no-sweat entries totaling up to $200 in value. If you want to make predictions on the clash between the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies, this promotion provides a clear safety net. Should either of your first two entries lose, Betr refunds the entry amount, up to $100 each, in Betr Bucks, ensuring you retain chances to play.

To qualify, you must be a first-time Betr user, meet the legal age requirements, and be physically located within a participating state. Once verified, you can comfortably deploy your $200 in no-sweat entries on the Nationals-Phillies matchup or any other game on the MLB schedule.

Thursday Night MLB DFS Options

Starting on the mound, Ranger Suarez has been highly effective in recent home starts, exceeding 5.5 strikeouts in five of his last six home appearances (an 83.0% hit rate). The data supports targeting his over. Conversely, Luis Castillo has struggled to accumulate strikeouts recently, failing to eclipse 4.5 strikeouts in seven consecutive outings while averaging just 3.57 Ks per game during that span. This trend makes his under an appealing daily fantasy selection.

At the plate, Jarren Duran is swinging a hot bat, recording at least one hit in five straight games while averaging 1.6 hits per contest. Selecting the over on his 0.5 hits projection is backed by recent metrics. Julio Rodríguez is riding a similar wave, having exceeded 0.5 hits in nine straight home games for a 100.0% success rate, pointing firmly toward the over.

On the other hand, some stars are in a slump. Kyle Schwarber has gone completely cold, failing to reach 0.5 hits in six straight contests. Targeting the under on his hits projection provides a data-driven edge when utilizing your no-sweat entries.

How to Redeem Betr Promo Code WTOP

Securing your welcome bonus ahead of the next MLB slate is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate the offer and claim your bonuses before the first pitch: