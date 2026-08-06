‘Tragic and painful loss’: Virginia man fatally struck by 13-year-old in stolen car was a father of 5

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, The Banner Montgomery, and republished with permission. Subscribe to The Banner Montgomery here.
The Virginia man killed Tuesday when a car driven by a 13-year-old collided with his car in Germantown was a father of five and mechanical engineer commuting to his job at the National Institute of Standards and Technology in Gaithersburg.
Montgomery County Police identified him Wednesday as 58-year-old William Vance Payne II. His Toyota Matrix was struck by a Kia Optima that had been reported stolen and held seven minors — four girls ages 14, 14, 13 and 12, and three boys ages 15, 13 and 12.
Payne lived with his wife, Lisa, and young children — two girls and a younger boy — in Berryville, a town of fewer than 5,000 people close to the West Virginia border. He also had two adult daughters, according to a GoFundMe for the family.
This story continues. Read the rest at The Banner Montgomery.