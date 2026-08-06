‘Tragic and painful loss’: Virginia man fatally struck by 13-year-old in stolen car was a father of 5

The Virginia man killed Tuesday when a car driven by a 13-year-old collided with his car in Germantown was a father of five and mechanical engineer commuting to his job at the National Institute of Standards and Technology in Gaithersburg.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, The Banner Montgomery, and republished with permission. Subscribe to The Banner Montgomery here.

Dozens of first responders went on the scene and managed to get everyone out of those cars on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. (Pete Piringer/Montgomery County Fire and Rescue)(Courtesy Pete Piringer/Montgomery County Fire and Rescue) Dozens of first responders went on the scene and managed to get everyone out of those cars on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. (Pete Piringer/Montgomery County Fire and Rescue)(Courtesy Pete Piringer/Montgomery County Fire and Rescue) The Virginia man killed Tuesday when a car driven by a 13-year-old collided with his car in Germantown was a father of five and mechanical engineer commuting to his job at the National Institute of Standards and Technology in Gaithersburg.

Montgomery County Police identified him Wednesday as 58-year-old William Vance Payne II. His Toyota Matrix was struck by a Kia Optima that had been reported stolen and held seven minors — four girls ages 14, 14, 13 and 12, and three boys ages 15, 13 and 12.

Payne lived with his wife, Lisa, and young children — two girls and a younger boy — in Berryville, a town of fewer than 5,000 people close to the West Virginia border. He also had two adult daughters, according to a GoFundMe for the family.

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