PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Play $5, Get $150 in MLB Lineups if You Win (Aug. 8)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users looking to build their daily fantasy sports portfolio can utilize PrizePicks promo code WTOP to unlock a “play $5, get $150 in free lineups with a win” welcome offer ahead of the upcoming MLB slate. Click here to get in on the action.

Whether you are constructing a lineup for the high-profile matchup between the Atlanta Braves and New York Yankees or targeting the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, this promotion delivers $150 in free lineups when your first $5 play wins. This offer is strictly for new users only, and your $150 in free lineups can be used to make selections on any MLB game on the current schedule or any other MLB matchup happening later this week.

Win $150 in Free Lineups With PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $150 in Free Lineups with a Win Offer Last Verified On August 8, 2026

To take advantage of the PrizePicks welcome offer, users can sign up and play $5 to get $150 in free lineups with a win. This lucrative promotion provides an immediate boost to your account, allowing you to build multiple entries across the current MLB schedule. Whether you are eyeing the matchup between the Atlanta Braves and New York Yankees or backing the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the $150 in free lineups is awarded when your initial $5 entry wins.

Please note that this offer is exclusively available for new PrizePicks customers who are creating an account on the platform for the first time. To successfully claim the offer and participate, players must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located within a participating state.

Saturday MLB DFS Options

Player Hits Strikeouts Yoshinobu Yamamoto N/A 5.5 Brandon Pfaadt N/A 3.5 Shohei Ohtani 1.5 N/A Freddie Freeman 1.5 N/A Mookie Betts 0.5 N/A Tommy Edman 0.5 N/A Nolan Arenado 0.5 N/A Teoscar Hernandez 0.5 N/A Corbin Carroll 0.5 N/A Ketel Marte 0.5 N/A

On the mound, Yoshinobu Yamamoto is a strong candidate for the OVER on his 5.5 strikeouts projection. The Dodgers right-hander has eclipsed this mark in 67% of his last nine starts, and he boasts a perfect 100% cover rate over his last two matchups against Arizona. Conversely, the data points to the UNDER for Brandon Pfaadt’s 3.5 strikeouts line. He has struggled to miss bats, averaging 3.2 strikeouts over 10 games played.

At the plate, Shohei Ohtani remains an elite target for the OVER on his hits projection. He enters the matchup hitting .296 on the season and has successfully recorded a hit (exceeding 0.5) in nine of his last 10 games, good for a 90% cover rate. Tommy Edman also presents a solid OVER opportunity, having recorded a hit in six straight games against Arizona.

For a fade candidate, look at Teoscar Hernandez for the UNDER 0.5 hits. Hernandez has been ice-cold in this specific matchup, failing to record a hit in four straight games against Arizona (0% cover rate) and falling short in three of his last four games overall.

How to Get Started With PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your $150 in free lineups is a straightforward process, but you will need to ensure you follow a few specific steps to activate the offer.

First and foremost, promo code WTOP is required during sign-up. To get started, you will need to create and register a new PrizePicks account by providing standard personal information. Once your account is set up, make a first-time deposit using one of the available secure payment methods.

Finally, submit a $5 entry on the platform. If your $5 play wins, the $150 in free lineups will be credited to your account.