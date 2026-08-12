PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $150 in Lineups for MLB Action, NFL Preseason Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Register with PrizePicks promo code WTOP and play a $5 entry to receive $150 in free lineups with a win. Start the registration process by clicking here.

The MLB season is in full swing, delivering compelling matchups across the league, including the Chicago Cubs facing the Washington Nationals, the Boston Red Sox battling the Toronto Blue Jays, and the Cleveland Guardians visiting the Detroit Tigers. This PrizePicks promo can be applied to any MLB contest throughout the week or saved for the highly anticipated start of the NFL Preseason.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP Offers $150 in Free Lineups

Below is a quick overview of the entry value structure new users can claim immediately for current MLB contests or future events.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5 Entry, Receive $150 in Free Lineups With a Win Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of a legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Bonus Last Verified On August 12, 2026

This is a straightforward offer for first-time players on PrizePicks. Remember, new players who create an account and make a $5 play on Wednesday’s MLB action or the NFL Preseason games this weekend. Anyone who picks a winner on this initial play will receive $150 in free lineups. From there, go all in on games while you get a feel for the easy-to-use app.

How to Build Your PrizePicks MLB Lineups

The MLB slate presents excellent opportunities to build PrizePicks lineups across pitching and hitting categories. Based on recent performance data, several top-tier players are positioned for strong showings, making them key considerations for your first entries.

The table below outlines popular player projections, focusing on pitcher strikeouts (K) and primary hitter performance (0.5 line for a single hit).

Player Team Hits Strikeouts Ranger Suarez BOS N/A 4.5 José Soriano TOR N/A 5.5 José Ramírez CLE 0.5 N/A Seiya Suzuki CHC 0.5 N/A Alex Bregman CHC 0.5 N/A Steven Kwan CLE 0.5 N/A Ceddanne Rafaela BOS 0.5 N/A Dylan Crews WSH 0.5 N/A Vladimir Guerrero Jr. TOR 0.5 N/A Spencer Torkelson DET 0.5 N/A

The historical data offers clear direction for lineup construction. Ranger Suarez has consistently exceeded expectations on his Strikeouts projection. His current line is set at 4.5 K, a mark he has surpassed in eight of his last 10 games overall, averaging 5.9 K per appearance. This makes the over projection a statistically sound choice for entry consideration.

Several key hitters enter this stretch exhibiting consistent form. Steven Kwan continues to be a reliable source of production, hitting the Over on 0.5 hits in 10 consecutive games. His consistency makes him a staple in many lineups. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is also performing at a high level, hitting the over on 0.5 hits in four of his last six games overall.

How to Activate the PrizePicks $150 in Free Lineups

Claiming your $150 in free lineups is a straightforward process designed for quick activation. Follow these three quick steps to register and activate the promotional value. Let’s take a closer look at the details of this exclusive offer:

Register Your Account: Click through the official links to access the PrizePicks registration page. You must create and register an account using standard personal information. Promo code WTOP is required during the sign-up process to unlock this specific value structure. Make Your Deposit: Fund your new account using one of the secure payment methods available on the platform. A minimum initial deposit of $10 is necessary to qualify for the full value. Place Your First Entry: Play a $5 entry using any combination of the player projections, such as those detailed above, or any other market.

Once these steps are finalized, the $150 in free lineups will be credited to your account, ready for deployment across MLB, NFL Preseason, or other available sports markets, regardless of the outcome of your initial $5 entry.