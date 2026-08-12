Bet365 Bonus Code: Get $150 Bonus or $1,000 Safety Net for MLB Games (Aug. 12)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can qualify for a $150 guaranteed bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet by activating the latest bet365 bonus code offer. Sign up in select states and turn a $10 bet into a $365 bonus along with 50 casino spins (MI, NJ, PA). Click here to redeem either offer.

These offers are opportunities for players to raise the stakes on the MLB games or any NFL preseason matchup this weekend. Don’t miss out on the chance to hit the ground running with these bet365 Sportsbook offers.

Bet365 Bonus Code Delivers Multiple Options for Players

bet365 offers new customers the ability to select the bonus that best aligns with their betting strategy. Unlike past promotions, neither of the following offers requires a specific bonus code during the sign-up process.

The specific offer and bonus amount depend on the state in which the user registers:

State Eligibility Offer Details Terms and Conditions AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, OH, TN, VA Choice: Bet $10, Get $150 in Bonus Bets or $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net 21+ and Present in Participating States. MI, NJ, PA Guaranteed Payout: Bet $10, Get $365 in Bonus Bets + 50 Bonus Casino Spins 21+ and Present in Participating States.

For users selecting the Bet/Get option (Bet $10, Get $150 or $365), the initial qualifying wager must meet minimum odds of -500 (e.g., a selection at -450 is fine, but -800 is not) and must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Bonus funds received through the promotion will expire seven days after they are credited to the user’s account.

MLB Betting Preview, Odds

The MLB schedule provides multiple prime opportunities to place the qualifying $10 wager required for the bet365 welcome bonus. Below are the current odds for three featured matchups scheduled for August 12, 2026, including Moneyline, Runline, and Total runs.

Matchup Moneyline Runline (Spread) Total (O/U) Mariners @ Yankees NYY -132 / SEA +110 NYY -1.5 (+155) / SEA +1.5 (-208) 8.5 (O -127 / U -104) Red Sox @ Blue Jays BOS -125 / TOR +105 BOS -1.5 (+140) / TOR +1.5 (-185) 7.0 (O -127 / U -104) Mets @ Braves ATL -185 / NYM +150 ATL -1.5 (+110) / NYM +1.5 (-143) 8.5 (O -127 / U -104)

The Atlanta Braves enter their divisional contest heavily favored against the New York Mets. The Braves offense is demonstrably potent, carrying a .732 overall OPS, compared to the Mets’ .694 OPS. Their lineup features significant power production, including Matt Olson, who commands an impressive .897 OPS with 74 RBI, and Michael Harris II, who contributes heavily with an .815 OPS and 20 home runs. With the Mets pitching staff holding a 4.12 team ERA, the Total of 8.5 runs indicates expectation for offensive output from the favored home team.

New York’s performance is often driven by key players like Ben Rice, who currently holds a .890 OPS. The Yankees’ pitching staff enters the game with a 3.11 bullpen ERA and an overall pitching ERA of 3.28, which helps keep New York’s inconsistent offense in striking distance.

Step-by-Step Guide to Claiming This Bet365 Bonus Code Offer

Claiming the bet365 new user bonus is a straightforward process designed to integrate you quickly into the MLB betting action. Follow these activation steps: