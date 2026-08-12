Allen hits go-ahead sacrifice fly, Houston bullpen allows just a run as Astros beat Giants 2-1

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Nick Allen hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, Steven Okert led an Astros…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Nick Allen hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, Steven Okert led an Astros bullpen that allowed just one run and Houston beat the San Francisco Giants 2-1 on Wednesday.

Houston (62-60) won the series to finish 3-3 on its trip and now returns to Daikin Park for a nine-game homestand, all against AL West opponents.

Okert (6-1) picked up the win after tossing 1 1/3 hitless innings. Tatsuya Imai pitched three innings, allowing three hits and striking out three.

Josh Hader earned his 17th save with a perfect ninth. He is 17 for 17 in save situations this season with a 0.96 ERA.

Nelson Velázquez tied the game at 1 in the seventh with a sacrifice fly that scored Isaac Paredes.

Taylor Trammell then smacked his first triple of the year off the brick wall in right field before Allen sent him home with the go-ahead run off Keaton Winn (2-3).

Giants starter Adrian Houser worked six scoreless innings, fanning five and allowing two hits.

Victor Bericoto gave the Giants a 1-0 lead with an RBI single in the first inning. San Francisco finished with four hits.

Giants shortstop Willy Adames left the game in the seventh inning after aggravating a back ailment while turning a double play.

Up next

Giants: RHP Landen Roupp (7-11, 4.22 ERA) starts against the Rockies on Friday.

Astros: Yet to announce a starter for the series opener against the Mariners on Friday.

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