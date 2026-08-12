All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 73 46 .613 — New York 67 52 .563…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 73 46 .613 — New York 67 52 .563 6 Boston 64 55 .538 9 Baltimore 58 62 .483 15½ Toronto 58 63 .479 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 61 57 .517 — Detroit 59 60 .496 2½ Minnesota 59 62 .488 3½ Cleveland 58 62 .483 4 Kansas City 49 72 .405 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 61 60 .504 — Texas 60 60 .500 ½ Seattle 56 64 .467 4½ Athletics 47 73 .392 13½ Los Angeles 46 74 .383 14½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 72 48 .600 — Philadelphia 64 57 .529 8½ Miami 61 59 .508 11 Washington 59 62 .488 13½ New York 53 68 .438 19½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 74 46 .617 — Chicago 70 50 .583 4 St. Louis 60 60 .500 14 Cincinnati 57 61 .483 16 Pittsburgh 58 63 .479 16½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 72 48 .600 — Arizona 64 57 .529 8½ San Diego 64 57 .529 8½ San Francisco 50 70 .417 22 Colorado 47 73 .392 25

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit 6, Cleveland 4

Toronto 5, Boston 3

N.Y. Yankees 4, Seattle 1

Baltimore 5, Minnesota 2

Cincinnati 5, Chicago White Sox 4, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 3, Texas 2

Tampa Bay 12, Athletics 4

San Francisco 4, Houston 1

L.A. Dodgers 5, Kansas City 4, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore at Minnesota, 1:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Athletics, 3:05 p.m.

Houston at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland (Messick 9-6) at Detroit (Montero 8-7), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 8-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Fried 4-3), 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 6-7) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Boston (Tolle 7-6) at Toronto (Scherzer 1-4), 3:07 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 3-9) at Minnesota (Bradley 9-4), 7:30 p.m.

Texas (deGrom 8-7) at L.A. Angels (Ureña 7-8), 10:07 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Texas at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Miami 2, Pittsburgh 0

Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 0

Chicago Cubs 8, Washington 6

St. Louis 2, Philadelphia 0

Cincinnati 5, Chicago White Sox 4, 10 innings

San Diego 11, Milwaukee 2

Colorado 3, Arizona 2

San Francisco 4, Houston 1

L.A. Dodgers 5, Kansas City 4, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Houston at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 11-5) at Miami (Phillips 3-5), 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 6-7) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Gausman 6-10) at Washington (Cavalli 9-5), 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 3-9) at Minnesota (Bradley 9-4), 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee (Drohan 6-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 5-5), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.