Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Trade $10 on Any MLB Game, Get $20 Bonus Monday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By using Polymarket promo code WTOP, new customers can earn a $20 bonus after making an initial deposit and trading at least $10. Click here to start the registration process.

This welcome offer provides users with extra funds to explore prediction markets for the Monday MLB slate, featuring compelling matchups like the Chicago White Sox visiting the Chicago Cubs, the Arizona Diamondbacks taking on the Boston Red Sox, and the San Diego Padres clashing with the New York Mets. Whether trading shares on these Monday contests or navigating MLB markets throughout the week, this promotion serves as an entry point for new Polymarket customers.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $20 Bonus

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Trade $10, get $20 bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US (Not Available in MI, NV) Bonus Last Verified On August 17, 2026

The latest Polymarket promo code gives new Polymarket customers a path to earn a $20 bonus. To qualify, individuals need to create a new account, make an initial deposit, and trade at least $10. After the qualifying trade is completed, the $20 bonus offer is awarded according to the promotion’s terms, allowing users to take positions on the Monday slate.

This promotion is exclusively available to new Polymarket customers who are 18 years of age or older and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state. With a qualifying $10 trade, new users can explore MLB prediction markets and other available events.

Use Polymarket MLB Promo for Monday Markets

Matchup Probability CHW @ CHC CHW 40% / CHC 61% ARI @ BOS ARI 43% / BOS 58% SD @ NYM SD 47% / NYM 54%

For a tightly contested market, the San Diego Padres present a compelling statistical case as slight road underdogs against a New York Mets squad coming off a recent sweep of the Washington Nationals fueled by late comebacks. The Padres hold a marginal edge at the plate with a .238 team average and .704 OPS, compared to New York’s .236 average and .697 OPS.

On the mound, San Diego’s pitching staff features a 4.08 overall ERA against the Mets’ 4.09 ERA, highlighting a razor-thin margin. Meanwhile, the Boston Red Sox enter their matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks amid a historic 27-3 turnaround following midseason changes, while Arizona arrives with momentum after taking their season series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

How to Activate Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Ready to take a position on the Monday slate, whether analyzing the Padres’ statistical edge, the Red Sox’s historic momentum, or the crosstown clash between the White Sox and Cubs? Claiming the bonus is a streamlined process.

To activate this offer, you will need to use promo code WTOP when registering. Follow these steps to secure your bonus: