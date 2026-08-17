BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Any Monday MLB Game (Aug. 17)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can register with BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to qualify for a $1,500 first bet this week. New users in select states can grab a $150 bonus with bonus code TOP150 (MI, NJ, PA, WV). Click here to activate either offer.

New users can unlock the latest BetMGM bonus code to take advantage of a lucrative welcome offer ahead of exciting MLB matchups, such as the Chicago White Sox visiting the Chicago Cubs or the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the Colorado Rockies.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Unlocks $1,500 First Bet

With an exciting slate of baseball matchups on deck, there is no better time to get in on the action and leverage these promotional offers. Review the table below for the latest codes and structural details available in your state.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 or TOP150 (MI, NJ, PA, WV) New User Offer $1,500 First Bet or Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bonuses Last Verified On August 17, 2026

Your location determines which promotional structure you receive upon registration. New customers in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia have access to a straightforward acquisition offer: a $150 bonus granted if your initial $10 wager settles as a win.

For users registering in all other participating US states outside of MI, NJ, PA, and WV, BetMGM exclusively features the $1,500 first bet offer. This allows you to place an opening wager of up to $1,500, such as backing the Atlanta Braves as they take on the Minnesota Twins, with a built-in safety net. If that initial bet does not win, BetMGM will refund your exact stake in the form of bonus bets, ensuring you remain in the action.

MLB Betting Preview, Odds

Here is a look at the active odds for the current MLB slate. Sign up with BetMGM to capitalize on these lines:

Atlanta Braves at Minnesota Twins Moneyline: Braves -133 / Twins +110 Runline: Braves -1.5 (+125) / Twins +1.5 (-154) Total: O/U 9 (O -120 / U +100)

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs Moneyline: White Sox +140 / Cubs -169 Runline: Cubs -1.5 (+125) / White Sox +1.5 (-154) Total: O/U 8 (Over -115 / Under -105)

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies Moneyline: Dodgers -278 / Rockies +220 Runline: Rockies +2.5 (+100) / Dodgers -2.5 (-120) Total: O/U 10.5 (O -120 / U +100)



The Crosstown Classic takes center stage as the Chicago Cubs host the Chicago White Sox. The Cubs are solid favorites on the moneyline at -169, backed by the reliable arm of Shota Imanaga. Across 24 starts, Imanaga has been a vital anchor for the rotation, posting a 3.74 ERA over 137.1 innings while racking up 130 strikeouts.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Dodgers enter their matchup heavily favored (-278) against the Colorado Rockies. Los Angeles continues to lean on the sensational production of Shohei Ohtani. The two-way superstar boasts a .928 OPS. He and a dangerous Dodgers lineup will face Rockies probable starter Tomoyuki Sugano, who holds a 4.43 ERA across 113.2 innings of work this season. Oddsmakers have set a sky-high total of 10.5 runs, indicating an expectation for plenty of offensive fireworks.

How to Activate BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Getting started and claiming your welcome offer is a simple, highly structured process. Follow these exact steps to activate your preferred BetMGM bonus before the first pitch is thrown: