Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $25 Bonus for Monday MLB Trades (Aug. 17)

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Sign up with Kalshi promo code WTOP and make $25 in trades on any MLB game to unlock a $25 bonus. New players can start the registration process by clicking here.

Eligible users can secure a $25 bonus after making $25 in qualifying trades. This prediction market promotion is perfectly timed for Monday’s MLB schedule, featuring matchups like the Chicago White Sox taking on the Chicago Cubs, and it remains valid for any MLB game scheduled throughout the week.

Kalshi Promo Code

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Trade $25, Get $25 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Bonus Last Verified On August 17, 2026

New Kalshi customers can claim this $25 bonus to use on various MLB prediction markets. To activate the offer, users must make a first-time deposit of at least $1 and execute $25 in qualifying trades on the platform. The $25 bonus will then automatically unlock.

Because Kalshi functions as a fully regulated financial exchange, its prediction markets are accessible to users 18 and older across all 50 states. This broad availability allows fans nationwide to seamlessly trade on the outcomes of Monday’s MLB games.

Use the Kalshi MLB Promo on Monday’s Matchups

Matchup Probability LAD @ COL LAD 70% / COL 30% CHW @ CHC CHC 59% / CHW 41% SD @ NYM NYM 52% / SD 48%

The Dodgers command massive favorite status. Los Angeles boasts a phenomenal pitching staff holding a collective 3.68 ERA and 1.16 WHIP. In stark contrast, the struggling Rockies rotation carries a bloated 5.47 ERA and 1.51 WHIP, giving Los Angeles a highly favorable pitching mismatch.

Meanwhile, the most closely contested game on the schedule pits the San Diego Padres against the New York Mets. The underlying statistics reflect the incredibly tight probabilities. San Diego holds a slight offensive edge with 516 total runs scored versus New York’s 500, while both pitching staffs are practically identical, a 4.08 ERA for the Padres and a 4.09 ERA for the Mets. With no clear advantage on paper between the Padres and Mets, this market presents a balanced trading opportunity.

How to Activate Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

If you are ready to explore these MLB prediction markets, claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. Follow these exact steps to activate the offer:

Create an Account: Register for a new account by providing standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Submit the necessary proof of identification to ensure your account is secure and compliant with federal regulations. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP to officially opt into the promotion. Make a Deposit: Fund your account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: Execute $25 worth of qualifying trades on the platform’s prediction markets to activate and unlock your $25 bonus.

You are not required to make a single, lump-sum trade worth $25. Your trades can be broken up into smaller increments. As long as your total sum of qualifying trades reaches $25, the bonus unlocks. This flexibility allows you to spread your trades across multiple MLB markets, whether you want to back a powerhouse like the Los Angeles Dodgers (74-51) or fade a struggling team like the Colorado Rockies (50-74).

Once your $25 in cumulative qualifying trades is complete, your $25 bonus becomes fully available in your account.