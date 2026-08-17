DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $150 Instant Bonus for MLB Games Monday (Aug. 17)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Today, I’m going to show you how to take your betting game to the next level with the latest DraftKings promo code offer. New users can activate an incredible welcome offer ahead of the next MLB game: sign up here and simply bet $5 on any matchup to get $150 in bonus bets.

Whether you want to back the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies or target the showdown between the San Diego Padres and New York Mets, this DraftKings offer gives us the perfect ammunition to start chasing bigger payouts with confidence.

DraftKings Promo Code for MLB

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified August 17, 2026

Bet $5, Get $150 Guaranteed Bonus

As sports bettors, we are always looking for ways to build our bankrolls with as little risk as possible. That is exactly why I love this offer for new DraftKings customers. To get in on the action, you just need to register a new account and place a $5 qualifying wager on any baseball game today.

Here is the best part: unlike other offers where you have to sweat out a victory, this bonus pays out no matter the outcome of your initial bet. DraftKings distributes the $150 reward as six separate $25 bonus bets. You get $50 in bonus bets instantly upon placing your qualifying bet. Then, $50 is issued on Day 7, and $50 is issued on Day 14.

I always use these $25 bonus bet increments to test out more sophisticated strategies. The bonus bets expire 7 days after issuance.

Ways yo Use Your Bonus Tonight

Handicapping the daily baseball slate is where the real fun begins. I always start my day by scanning the morning line to spot value. Here is a look at the moneyline odds and totals (Over/Under) for tonight’s key MLB matchups:

Matchup Moneyline Total (O/U) Detroit Tigers at Pittsburgh Pirates DET -114 / PIT +102 8 San Diego Padres at New York Mets SD +105 / NYM -116 8 Arizona Diamondbacks at Boston Red Sox AZ +129 / BOS -143 9 Atlanta Braves at Minnesota Twins ATL -125 / MIN +113 9 Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies LAD -258 / COL +225 11

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies The Dodgers head into the thin air of Coors Field as heavy -258 road favorites, accompanied by a slate-high total of 11 runs. If you want to see some fireworks, this is the spot. Los Angeles superstar Shohei Ohtani continues to mash, bringing a .289 batting average and a staggering 16.4 AB/HR rate into tonight’s contest.

Colorado (+225 home underdogs) will have their hands full trying to contain a loaded Dodgers lineup in an extremely hitter-friendly environment. I’m placing my bets on a lot of runs being scored here.

San Diego Padres at New York Mets If you are looking for a more tightly contested matchup to use your promo on, the Mets are slight -116 home favorites against the Padres (+105). This is a great spot to look at pitching stats. New York sends Nolan McLean to the mound, who boasts an impressive 3.42 ERA with a 10.47 K/9 strikeout rate across 136.2 innings this season.

He faces off against San Diego’s Walker Buehler, who brings a 4.88 ERA and 114.1 innings pitched into Citi Field. With a modest total of 8 runs, this clash projects to be a competitive, grind-it-out battle where run prevention takes center stage.

Guide for Using This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

We are in this together, and claiming this lucrative welcome offer is incredibly straightforward. The best part? There is no manual DraftKings promo code to type in when signing up. Just follow these easy steps to get your account funded and your bonus locked in:

Register a New Account: Create an account here by providing standard personal information (like your name, email address, physical address, and date of birth) to verify your identity. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, head to the cashier and deposit a minimum of $5. DraftKings offers secure deposit methods. Place Your Qualifying Wager: Browse tonight’s MLB slate and place a real-money wager of at least $5 on the market of your choice—whether that’s backing the Dodgers’ high-powered offense or taking a side in the Mets-Padres pitching duel. Claim Your Bonus: Get $150 in bonus bets no matter the outcome.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.