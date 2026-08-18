Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Trade $10, Get $20 Bonus for Tuesday MLB Action

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By entering the Polymarket promo code WTOP, new customers can secure a $20 bonus after trading at least $10. Click here to start the registration process.

Whether you are looking to trade shares on the Chicago Cubs hosting the Chicago White Sox, the Los Angeles Dodgers visiting the Colorado Rockies, or the San Diego Padres taking on the New York Mets, this bonus is available for Tuesday in the MLB as well as any game later this week. This welcome offer provides a structured starting point for new users exploring prediction markets and analyzing the diamond.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $20 in Bonuses

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $20 bonus after trading $10 Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US (Not Available in MI, NV) Offer Last Verified On August 18, 2026

Getting started with Tuesday’s MLB slate is a straightforward process for new Polymarket customers. By capitalizing on this promotion, you can claim a $20 bonus after completing a qualifying $10 trade on any of the upcoming matchups. Whether you plan to back Robbie Ray on the mound as the Padres take on the Mets or trade on the fierce cross-town showdown in Chicago, this bonus adds immediate value to your initial prediction market portfolio.

To qualify, new Polymarket customers simply need to create a fresh account and complete a qualifying trade of at least $10. Once that trade settles or meets the promotion’s requirements, your $20 bonus will be automatically unlocked and ready to use. Please note that this offer is strictly for first-time users, and all participants must be 18+ and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state to trade.

How to Make Picks on Tuesday MLB

Matchup Probability CHW @ CHC CHW 40% / CHC 61% LAD @ COL LAD 64% / COL 37% SD @ NYM SD 52% / NYM 49%

Analyzing the data behind the marquee LAD @ COL matchup, the Dodgers justify their position as heavy road favorites despite recent offensive inconsistencies. Los Angeles brings a sharp 3.69 team ERA and 1.16 WHIP to Colorado. Meanwhile, the Rockies’ pitching staff has struggled all season, logging a 5.51 ERA and an inflated 1.52 WHIP. At the plate, the Dodgers also maintain the edge with a .765 team OPS compared to the Rockies’ .741, pointing to a distinct statistical advantage.

How to Activate Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Getting started and claiming your signup bonus is a streamlined process. To take advantage of Tuesday’s MLB slate with this exclusive offer, follow these simple steps:

Register Your Account: Click on any of the links on this page and create a new account by providing standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: You will need to provide valid proof of identification to securely verify your account details. Apply the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the promo code WTOP when prompted. Make a Deposit: To fully activate the offer, make a first-time deposit of at least $20 into your new account.

Once your initial deposit clears, your account will be activated, and you will be ready to trade on any of Tuesday’s major league matchups.