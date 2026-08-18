Bet365 Bonus Code: Score $150 Bonus for Any MLB Game This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Baseball fans looking to elevate the upcoming MLB action can lock in a highly lucrative welcome offer using the latest bet365 bonus code offer. Click here to start signing up.

Ahead of an exciting slate featuring matchups like the Los Angeles Dodgers visiting the Colorado Rockies, the Chicago White Sox taking on the Chicago Cubs, and the New York Yankees battling the Baltimore Orioles, new users have an excellent opportunity to build their bankrolls. The primary bet365 new user bonus allows players in most participating states (AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, OH, TN, VA) to secure $150 in bonus bets win or lose, or opt for a $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net, simply by wagering $10. Meanwhile, new players registering from MI, NJ, and PA will receive a “Bet $10, Get $365” offer along with 50 complimentary spins for bet365’s online casino.

Bet365 Bonus Code for MLB Matchups: Claim $150 Bonus

If you are looking to place wagers on the upcoming baseball schedule, bet365 has a sign-up offer ready for the action. Whether you are backing the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Rockies, tuning in for the crosstown rivalry between the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs, or watching the New York Yankees face the Baltimore Orioles, you can take advantage of the current bet365 promotion.

Here is a quick breakdown of the current sportsbook offer:

Bet365 Bonus Code No Code Required New User Offer (AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, OH, TN, VA) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus or $1,000 Safety Net Bet New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus Plus 50 Casino Spins Offers Last Verified On August 18, 2026

New bet365 users can unlock a highly rewarding welcome bonus: get $150 in bonus bets simply by wagering $10, regardless of whether your initial bet wins or loses. As noted, this specific promotion covers the majority of bet365’s operating states, though users in MI, NJ, and PA will instead unlock $365 in bonus bets and 50 bonus spins for the bet365 online casino.

To ensure your wager qualifies for the promotion, your initial bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and must be placed on a market with minimum odds of -500. This means a selection with -450 odds is perfectly fine, but a heavy favorite at -800 would not qualify. Once the bonus bets are added to your account balance, you will have seven days to wager them before they expire.

Latest MLB Odds for Tuesday’s Games

Here are the latest odds from bet365 for the featured MLB matchups on the schedule:

Game Moneyline Runline Total (O/U) New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles NYY: -122 BAL: +102 NYY: -1.5 (+140) BAL: +1.5 (-185) 8.5 Over: -127 Under: -104 Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs CWS: +149 CHC: -182 CWS: +1.5 (-149) CHC: -1.5 (+115) 8.5 Over: -143 Under: +110 Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies LAD: -200 COL: +165 LAD: -1.5 (-139) COL: +1.5 (+105) 11.5 Over: -127 Under: -104

An upcoming non-conference game takes center stage as the New York Yankees visit the Baltimore Orioles. The Yankees are slight road favorites on the moneyline (-122) with left-hander Carlos Rodón named as the probable starter. The Orioles counter with right-hander Shane Baz on the mound and a lineup anchored by Gunnar Henderson, who brings 20 home runs and 51 RBI into the matchup.

Elsewhere, the Los Angeles Dodgers are heavy -200 moneyline favorites for their tilt against the Colorado Rockies. The potential for a high-scoring matchup is reflected in the massive 11.5-run total. The Dodgers’ lineup features an imposing combination of Shohei Ohtani, who boasts a .295 average alongside 29 homers and 78 RBI, and Freddie Freeman, who is hitting .302 with 15 home runs and 58 RBI of his own. Left-hander Eric Lauer is the probable starter for Los Angeles, while Ryan Feltner takes the ball for Colorado.

How to Activate Bet365 Bonus Code

Ready to get in on the action for the upcoming MLB slate? Whether you want to back the Dodgers against the Rockies or place a wager on the crosstown clash between the White Sox and Cubs, activating your sign-up bonus is a straightforward process.

Follow these simple steps to claim your promotion: