Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Trade $25, Get $25 Bonus for Tuesday MLB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can register with Kalshi promo code WTOP to take advantage of a $25 sign-up bonus for Tuesday’s MLB games. Click here to get in on the action.

This Kalshi offer allows users to earn a $25 bonus after making $25 in trades on the platform’s prediction markets. These bonus funds can be applied to the upcoming slate of matchups, including the Arizona Diamondbacks at the Boston Red Sox, the Los Angeles Dodgers at the Colorado Rockies, and the San Diego Padres at the New York Mets, as well as any MLB game this week or during the upcoming playoff rounds.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $25 in Bonuses

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $25 bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US (Not Available in MI, NV) Bonus Last Verified On August 18, 2026

Eligible new Kalshi customers can unlock a $25 bonus by fulfilling a few straightforward requirements. Once the initial criteria are met, these bonus funds offer additional flexibility for trading on the active MLB slate.

To claim this $25 bonus, new users must make a first-time deposit of at least $1. From there, the $25 bonus will be unlocked after the user has made $25 in trades on Kalshi’s unique prediction markets. Kalshi operates as a regulated exchange available in all 50 states, and users must be at least 18 years old to participate.

Use the Kalshi MLB Promo on Tuesday’s Slate

Matchup Probability SD @ NYM SD 51% / NYM 49% ARI @ BOS BOS 61% / ARI 39% LAD @ COL LAD 63% / COL 37%

When analyzing the statistical profiles, the Dodgers easily justify their steep market price against the Rockies. Los Angeles features a dominant pitching staff with a combined 3.69 team ERA, vastly outperforming Colorado’s struggling staff, which currently holds a 5.51 ERA.

Meanwhile, the Boston Red Sox operate as solid home favorites over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Boston’s pitching holds a stellar 3.50 overall ERA, giving them a distinct advantage over Arizona’s 4.13 team ERA. At the plate, the Red Sox also carry a slight edge, hitting .249 compared to the Diamondbacks’ .243 team average.

How to Activate Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Getting started on Kalshi and securing your welcome offer is a streamlined process. Follow these exact steps to set up your account and unlock your bonus funds for the MLB markets:

Create and Register Your Account: Click on any of the links on this page and begin the registration process. You will need to enter standard personal information—such as your name, date of birth, and email address—and provide proof of identification to verify that you are at least 18 years old and present in the US. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, ensure you enter the promo code WTOP to officially opt into the new-user offer. Make a Deposit: Link a verified payment method and make a first-time deposit of at least $1 into your new Kalshi account. Place Your Trades: To activate the offer, you must make $25 worth of trades. You do not have to make a single trade worth $25. Any sum of smaller trades—such as a $10 prediction on the San Diego Padres and a $15 prediction on the Los Angeles Dodgers—that totals $25 will satisfy the requirement.

Once your $25 in qualifying trades has been placed, your $25 bonus will become available, providing extra capital to navigate any prediction market you choose.