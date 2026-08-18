DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $150 Bonus for MLB Games, Dodgers vs. Rockies

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players looking to capitalize on the baseball slate can use the latest DraftKings promo code offer to unlock a lucrative welcome offer: bet just $5 and receive a $150 bonus, win or lose. Click here to get in on the action.

With exciting matchups on the schedule, such as the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the Colorado Rockies or the Chicago White Sox battling the Chicago Cubs, there are plenty of opportunities to place an initial qualifying wager. Whether you want to back a heavy favorite or take a swing on an underdog, new DraftKings users can easily take advantage of this welcome offer ahead of the next MLB game.

DraftKings Promo Code for MLB: Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get a $150 bonus (converts win or lose) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus paid within 14 days. Bonus Last Verified On August 18, 2026

New DraftKings customers looking to dive into the MLB slate can take advantage of a highly rewarding welcome offer. By placing a qualifying wager of just $5 on any baseball matchup, whether you are backing the Dodgers, Cubs, or Diamondbacks, you unlock $150 in bonus bets. Unlike standard promotions, this bonus converts win or lose, meaning the final score of your selected game does not dictate your reward.

To be eligible for the promotion, your qualifying wager must be placed on a market with odds of -500 or longer. The $150 bonus is paid within 14 days of placing your initial wager, giving you an excellent opportunity to explore the sportsbook and spread your action across multiple games on the upcoming baseball schedule.

Sunday MLB Betting Preview, Odds

If you are looking to put your DraftKings promo to work, the MLB schedule offers a handful of intriguing matchups. Here is a look at the current moneylines and totals for the games:

Matchup Moneyline Total (O/U) Arizona Diamondbacks at Boston Red Sox BOS -160 / AZ +149 8 (O -105 / U -114) Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs CHC -169 / CWS +157 9 (O -109 / U -111) Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies LAD -185 / COL +172 11.5 (O -117 / U -103)

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies Any time these two division rivals meet, the run total is bound to be high, and the massive 11.5-run line is no exception. The Dodgers come in as heavy -185 favorites on the moneyline. A major reason for that price tag is the presence of Shohei Ohtani. The designated hitter continues to terrorize opposing pitching staffs, bringing a stellar .948 OPS and 78 RBIs into the contest. Colorado’s pitching staff will face a tall task trying to keep Ohtani and the rest of the Dodgers’ lineup off the basepaths.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs The Cubs are listed as clear -169 home favorites over the White Sox. The Cubs’ offense features the dynamic Pete Crow-Armstrong, who matches Ohtani’s run production with 78 RBIs of his own while boasting an impressive .929 OPS across 480 at-bats. With a moderate total of 9 runs, this matchup offers a compelling narrative angle for bettors looking to back the heavily favored Cubs against their struggling city rivals.

How to Activate This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Getting started with this DraftKings welcome offer is a seamless process, and no promo code is necessary to be entered during registration. To activate the offer and claim your bonus, simply follow these steps: