x-first half winner
All Times EDT
Sunday’s Games
Eugene at Spokane, canc.
Vancouver 9, Everett 3
Tri-City 4, Hillsboro 2
Tuesday’s Games
Eugene at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.
Tri-City at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
Spokane at Everett, 10:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Eugene at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.
Tri-City at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
Spokane at Everett, 10:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Spokane at Everett, 3:05 p.m.
Eugene at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.
Tri-City at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
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