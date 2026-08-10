Sharks coach Pietersen defends picking 44-year-old Nonu for All Blacks tour match

DURBAN, South Africa (AP) — Sharks coach JP Pietersen has defended his decision to pick All Blacks great Ma’a Nonu…

DURBAN, South Africa (AP) — Sharks coach JP Pietersen has defended his decision to pick All Blacks great Ma’a Nonu to play against New Zealand.

“His name says it all,” Pietersen said on Monday, the day before the Sharks host the All Blacks’ second tour match at Kings Park.

The 44-year-old Nonu arrived at the Sharks only last Tuesday primarily to mentor and help develop their younger players. His selection in the reserves for a side without eight senior Springboks and impacted by injuries turned heads, even among the touring All Blacks.

Local critics jumped on the irony of Nonu coming to help player development while playing in a milestone match at the possible expense of a young Shark.

But Pietersen said Nonu wasn’t denying anyone a spot, the midfield choices were limited, and he had to respect what he called “a massive and awesome” occasion as the Sharks host the All Blacks for the first time in 30 years.

“This is our strongest team,” Pietersen insisted.

“It’s great he’s here with us and giving our young boys just a feel of what the All Blacks may give to them. He’s slot in like he was here for a long (time) and the boys love him.

“It’s going to be an emotional game for Ma’a because it’s the first time he’s playing against the All Blacks. It’ll be awesome to see tomorrow.”

Nonu retired from the All Blacks in 2015 as a two-time World Cup champion with 103 caps. He’s continued to play for clubs around the world.

Pietersen, a former Springbok opponent of Nonu’s, has urged his youngish side, which has not played since May 16 and was in preseason training, to “make a memory” to talk about for the next 30 years.

The Sharks include Vusi Moyo, who became the youngest flyhalf in Springboks history at 20 last month in the win against Wales. They also have six players from the South Africa A side which beat Zimbabwe 40-0 in June. They had seven but lock Vincent Tshituka withdrew on Monday due to concussion.

“We will not be at 100%, at best at 70 or 80%, but we’ll give it everything we can,” Pietersen said.

Rain is forecast for the entire match.

The All Blacks beat the Stormers 38-21 in Cape Town on Friday in their tour opener.

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