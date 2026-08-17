Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Trade $10, Get $20 Bonus for Monday Night MLB (Aug. 17)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By utilizing Polymarket promo code WTOP, new Polymarket customers can claim a $20 bonus after making an eligible $10 trade ahead of the Monday MLB slate. Click here to get in on the action.

Whether you want to back the San Diego Padres against the New York Mets, target the Chicago White Sox taking on the Chicago Cubs, or trade shares on the Los Angeles Dodgers visiting the Colorado Rockies, this offer can be applied to these matchups as well as any eligible MLB market. Don’t miss out on the chance to hit the ground running with this Polymarket promo.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $20 in Bonuses

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer Trade $10, get a $20 bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US (Not Available in MI, NV) Bonus Last Verified On August 17, 2026

New Polymarket customers can take advantage of a $20 bonus for the Monday MLB slate. To unlock this offer, complete your registration, use promo code WTOP, and make an eligible $10 trade in a qualifying market. Whether you are looking to trade shares on the surging San Diego Padres against the New York Mets or target the crosstown rivalry between the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs, the promotion can provide an extra boost to begin your prediction market experience.

Please note that this promotion is exclusively available to new Polymarket customers. Users must also be 18+ and physically located within an eligible Polymarket state to claim the offer. After your qualifying $10 trade is completed, the $20 bonus will be unlocked subject to the promotion’s terms and conditions.

MLB Probability Preview

Matchup Probability LAD @ COL LAD 69.7% / COL 30.3% CHW @ CHC CHC 60.5% / CHW 39.5% SD @ NYM NYM 52.4% / SD 47.6%

Looking closer at that lopsided LAD @ COL matchup, the Dodgers (74-51) are heavy favorites for good reason. Los Angeles features a robust pitching staff with a 3.68 team ERA and a 1.17 WHIP, while the Rockies (50-74) have struggled mightily on the mound, posting a 5.47 ERA and a 1.52 WHIP. The Dodgers also hold a distinct offensive edge, bringing a .335 team on-base percentage into the matchup against Colorado’s .323 mark.

How to Activate Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Ready to explore the prediction markets for the Monday MLB slate? Whether you are looking to back the heavy-favorite Dodgers in Colorado or take a position on the Padres pulling off a road win against the Mets, claiming your bonus is a simple process.

To activate the offer, simply follow these required steps:

Create an Account: Register for a new account by providing standard personal information, such as your name, email address, and date of birth. Verify Your Identity: Provide a valid proof of identification to verify your account. Enter the Promo Code: When registering, be sure to use the promo code WTOP to ensure you are opted into the promotion. Make an Eligible Trade: Complete a qualifying $10 trade in an eligible market.

Once your qualifying trade is processed, your offer will be activated subject to the promotion’s terms and you will be ready to browse the latest markets for the White Sox at Cubs and the rest of the MLB matchups.