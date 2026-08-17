Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Trade $25, Get $25 Bonus for Monday MLB Games (Aug. 17)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Ahead of an exciting Monday slate in the MLB, new players can use Kalshi promo code WTOP and trade $25 to get $25 in bonuses. Click here to start signing up.

This bonus provides immediate value for trading on outcomes across upcoming matchups, including the San Diego Padres taking on the New York Mets or the Miami Marlins visiting the Philadelphia Phillies, as well as any MLB game this week or in upcoming rounds of the playoffs. Don’t miss out on the chance to go all in on these games with Kalshi.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $25 in Bonuses

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Trade $25, get $25 bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US (Not Available in MI, NV) Bonus Last Verified On August 17, 2026

This exclusive offer is available strictly for new Kalshi customers. To get started, you must make a first-time deposit of at least $1. From there, your $25 bonus becomes fully unlocked once you have made $25 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. Kalshi operates a unique financial exchange platform available to users in all 50 states, provided you are at least 18 years old to participate.

You can reach your $25 trading requirement, and subsequently deploy your newly unlocked bonus, by diving right into the Monday MLB schedule. The prediction markets feature extensive action across the slate. You can trade on the interleague clash between Mitch Bratt’s Diamondbacks and Alec Gamboa’s Red Sox, back Walker Buehler and the Padres against the Mets, or make predictions on Cristopher Sánchez and the Phillies as they host the Marlins.

Monday Night MLB Preview

Matchup Probability ARI @ BOS ARI 43% / BOS 57% SD @ NYM SD 48% / NYM 52% MIA @ PHI MIA 30% / PHI 70%

When looking for the most logical trade, analyzing underlying team data provides clarity. Take the marquee matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Boston Red Sox, for example. Boston enters this contest as the home favorite, and their overall team statistics justify that position.

The Red Sox hold a distinct advantage on the mound, boasting a 3.52 team ERA compared to Arizona’s 4.09 ERA. Boston’s lineup has also been marginally more effective at the plate this season, generating a .720 OPS versus the Diamondbacks’ .715 mark.

How to Activate Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Getting started and unlocking your bonus requires just a few straightforward steps. Follow this process to claim your welcome offer

Create an Account: Register a new account by providing standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Submit the necessary proof of identification to secure and verify your profile. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure you input the promo code WTOP. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: To activate the offer, you must make a total of $25 worth of trades on the platform’s prediction markets.

You do not need to make a single trade worth the full $25. You can reach the requirement through multiple smaller trades, provided the total sum reaches $25. Once you cross that threshold, your $25 bonus will be officially unlocked and available in your account.