DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus for Monday Night MLB (Aug. 17)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code offer ahead of the next MLB game: bet $5, get a $150 bonus (paid within 14 days) that converts win or lose. Click here to get in on the action.

Whether you want to back a heavy favorite like the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies or target tighter matchups like the San Diego Padres visiting the New York Mets and the Arizona Diamondbacks taking on the Boston Red Sox, this promotion allows new customers to maximize their initial wager. Simply sign up, place a qualifying $5 bet on any of the upcoming matchups, and DraftKings will provide a $150 bonus (paid within 14 days) that converts win or lose.

DraftKings Promo Code for MLB: Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, get $150 bonus (paid within 14 days). The bonus converts win or lose Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On August 17, 2026

Only eligible for new DraftKings customers, this latest promotional offer is the perfect way to build your bankroll on the upcoming MLB slate. By placing a qualifying $5 wager on matchups like the Arizona Diamondbacks at the Boston Red Sox or the San Diego Padres taking on the New York Mets, you get a $150 bonus (paid within 14 days).

The bonus converts win or lose. To qualify for the promotion, your qualifying wager must be on odds of -500 or longer. The $150 bonus is paid within 14 days, providing a reliable boost to your account that you can use across multiple different games and markets.

MLB Betting Preview, Odds

Whether you are looking for a heavy favorite or a tight matchup, there is plenty of action on the diamond. Here is a look at the current moneyline odds and run totals available for the schedule:

Matchup DraftKings Moneyline DraftKings Total (O/U) San Diego Padres @ New York Mets SD +106 / NYM -114 8 (Over -115 / Under -105) Arizona Diamondbacks @ Boston Red Sox ARI +131 / BOS -140 9 (Over -102 / Under -119) Los Angeles Dodgers @ Colorado Rockies LAD -259 / COL +239 11 (Over -105 / Under -115)

If you are looking to play the biggest favorite on the board, the Los Angeles Dodgers offer a clear mismatch against the Colorado Rockies. Los Angeles enters with an impressive 74-51 record, while Colorado sits at 50-74. The game also features a massive 11-run total, fitting for the high-scoring environment. The Dodgers lineup is spearheaded by Shohei Ohtani, who has already racked up 27 home runs and 75 RBIs this season.

For much tighter value, the San Diego Padres taking on the New York Mets is virtually a coin toss. San Diego boasts a 67-58 record and is sending Walker Buehler (4.88 ERA) to the mound. Offensively, Manny Machado continues to produce for the Padres with 23 home runs and 70 RBIs. The Mets counter with probable starter Nolan McLean.

How to Activate This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Getting started with this lucrative welcome offer is a simple and straightforward process. Best of all, no promo code is necessary during sign-up to claim your reward. Just follow these quick steps to get in on the action: