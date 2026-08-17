Prince William County police to tow vehicles with multiple parking violations

The county's police department said that the towing will begin on Oct. 1 in compliance with state law.

Drivers in Virginia’s second-most populous county will have their vehicles towed if they have at least three unpaid parking tickets as part of a new initiative launching this fall.

Prince William County’s police department said the towing will begin Oct. 1, in accordance with state law.

The initiative comes in response to complaints from community members. There were more than 3,500 parking and abandoned vehicle complaints and more than 18,700 parking citations in Prince William County in 2025, according to the county’s police department.

The main objective of the initiative is to get drivers to take accountability for their infractions, Prince William County’s police department said in a news release.

“As this initial initiative is rolled out, some vehicle owners with excessive violations may be contacted directly by the police department,” the release states.

Those who have multiple citations can get in touch with the department’s licensing section to set up a payment plan. The police department said drivers will not have their vehicles towed if they follow the terms of their plan.

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