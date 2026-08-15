Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Trade $10, Get $20 Bonus for MLB, NFL + UFC 330

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By utilizing Polymarket promo code WTOP, new customers can claim a $20 bonus after completing a qualifying $10 trade. Click here to get in on the action.

This welcome offer is designed to help users build their prediction market portfolio ahead of this week’s MLB games. Whether you are analyzing marquee matchups like the clash between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Los Angeles Dodgers, or looking to diversify your positions into the NFL preseason and UFC 330, these bonus funds offer immediate flexibility. Exclusively reserved for new Polymarket customers, this promotion provides a straightforward, data-driven way to explore markets across the sports slate.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $20 Sign-Up Bonus

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Trade $10, Get $20 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US (Not Available in MI, NV) Bonus Last Verified On August 15, 2026

The mechanics of this introductory offer provide an opportunity to secure a $20 bonus. To qualify, new Polymarket customers need to register for an account and complete a qualifying trade of at least $10. Once the trade requirement is met, the $20 bonus is unlocked according to the promotion’s terms, equipping you with additional capital to explore markets across the busy MLB schedule.

Before exploring the prediction markets for intriguing matchups, participants must meet the platform’s core requirements: you must be 18 or older and physically located in an eligible US state. Because this promotion is solely available to new Polymarket customers, it functions as an ideal starting point to build out your prediction portfolio before the first pitch is thrown.

Make Predictions on MLB, Other Markets

Matchup Probability MIL @ LAD 54% / 47% PHI @ MIN 58% / 43% BAL @ TB 42% / 59%

In the American League, the 74-47 Tampa Bay Rays offer intriguing market value against the 59-63 Baltimore Orioles. Tampa Bay maintains superior metrics across the board, including a .260 team batting average and a 3.72 ERA, significantly outpacing Baltimore’s .236 average and 4.24 ERA. With that said, the Orioles recently snapped Tampa Bay’s nine-game winning streak in a tense 6-5 contest.

Beyond the baseball diamond, Polymarket allows users to diversify their positions into other highly anticipated sports markets. The NFL preseason presents unique trading opportunities as teams evaluate rookie talent and finalize their 53-man rosters, allowing savvy analysts to project exhibition game outcomes based on depth chart rotations. Additionally, anticipation is building rapidly for UFC 330. With a loaded card of upcoming bouts, mixed martial arts fans can deploy their bonus funds to take positions on main event winners and method-of-victory markets, utilizing the same analytical approach applied to MLB matchups.

How to Redeem Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Whether you are looking to secure a position on the Philadelphia Phillies on the road, lock in value with the Tampa Bay Rays at home, or explore early NFL preseason markets, claiming your sign-up bonus is a highly streamlined process.

Follow these steps to activate the offer: