Boos and cheers for Enzo Fernandez in Chelsea preseason friendly win

LONDON (AP) — Enzo Fernandez, who helped Argentina knock England out of the World Cup last month, was given a…

LONDON (AP) — Enzo Fernandez, who helped Argentina knock England out of the World Cup last month, was given a mixed reception by Chelsea fans after coming on as a substitute in Saturday’s preseason friendly at home to Real Sociedad.

Fernandez has also been linked by media reports with a transfer to Premier League rival Manchester City.

Some Chelsea supporters booed the 25-year-old midfield player when he replaced captain Reece James in the 62nd minute at Stamford Bridge, although other fans gave their backing to the Argentina star.

James took off his captain’s armband when he went off and put it on Fernandez, his deputy as skipper, before giving his teammate a hug.

Fernandez scored Argentina’s equalizer in its World Cup semifinal win over England before being sent off in the final defeat to Spain.

Joao Pedro hit two goals against Sociedad and also helped record signing Morgan Rogers score on his first home appearance as Chelsea won 3-1. Jon Aramburu replied for Spanish La Liga club Sociedad.

New Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso now has more than a week to get his players ready for their opening Premier League game of the season at neighbour Fulham on Aug. 24.

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