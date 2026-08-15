PBR Results

NASHVILLE, Tenn. Friday Florida Freedom 1-for-5 ‘ 87.85 pts Austin Richardson 87.85 (Jeff); Alex Cerqueira DQ (Getcha Some); João Lucas…

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Friday

Florida Freedom 1-for-5 ‘ 87.85 pts Austin Richardson 87.85 (Jeff); Alex Cerqueira DQ (Getcha Some); João Lucas Campos BO High Road (2.29); Ethan Winckler BO EmmDee (2.33); Bruno Carvalho BO Jailor (2.45)

Oklahoma Wildcatters 3-for-5 ‘ 268.65 pts Kase Hitt 90.15 (Bruised and Confused); Winy dos Santos BO Zinger (3.69); Eduardo Matos 89.2 (Stryker); Marcelo Procopio Pereira BO Hold on Loosely (6.89); Trace Redd BO Huey (2.73), RR taken, Jack Mitchell subbed in, 89.3 (Woody)

Game 2

Austin Gamblers 3-for-5 ‘ 262.45 pts Dalton Kasel 87.9 (UB Smooth); Jose Vitor Leme 87.55 (Black Velvet); Lucas Divino 87 (Max Bet); Callum Miller BO Night Fury (1.20); Vinicius Pinheiro Correa subbed in for Sage Steele Kimzey, BO Smack Ya (3.65)

New York Mavericks 1-for-5 ‘ 89.05 pts Mauricio Gulla Moreira 89.05 (Show Me The Money); Leonardo Castro BO Wicked Solo (2.97); Jacob Carige BO Pop A Top (3.88); Leandro Zampollo BO Little Rip (6.49); Marco Rizzo BO Dirty Bomb (5.46)

Kansas City Outlaws 2-for-5 ‘ 173.4 pts Koltin Hevalow 85.3 (Flyin’ Solo); Hayden Welsh BO White Out (6.40); Eric Henrique Domingos BO Desert Twister (6.70); Heitor Santos Ferreira BO Mystified (3.59); Sandro Batista 88.1 (MF Cupcake)

Texas Rattlers 3-for-5 ‘ 266.1 pts Brady Fielder 89.45 (Down Payment); Daniel Keeping BO What’s Poppin (6.19); Jadon Hayes 89.45 (Big Dawg); Jean Carlos Teodoro BO Aggie Pete (4.28); João Ricardo Vieira 87.2 (Ugly This)

Game 4

Carolina Cowboys 1-for-5 ‘ 89.1 pts Thiago Salgado BO Cramer (4.16); Guilherme Valleiras 89.1 (Power Trip); Derek Kolbaba BO Hay Train (4.68); Jess Lockwood BO Holy Shift (7.66); Keyshawn Whitehorse BO Buck Nasty (3.40)

Missouri Thunder 2-for-5 ‘ 167.3 pts Paulo Eduardo Rossetto 77.1 (Show Biz), RR declined; Felipe Furlan BO Geralt (5.76); Kade Madsen 90.2 (Joker); Julio Cesar Marques BO Chicken In Black (5.56); Ramon Fiorini BO Ridin Dirty (5.02)

Arizona Ridge Riders 4-for-5 ‘ 346.35 pts Luciano De Castro NS (All Magic), RR taken, BO Night Agent (3.91); Eduardo Aparecido 88.75 (High Caliber); Everton Natan da Silva 86.4 (Louisville Slugger); Elizmar Jeremias 89.15 (Organized Chaos); Vitor Manoel Dias 82.05 (Boss Hoggin), RR declined

Nashville Stampede 4-for-5 ‘ 356.3 pts Alan de Souza 90.5 (Freedom Fighter); Daniel Feitosa 88.9 (Drinkin & Dreamin), RR declined; Rogério Venâncio 89.35 (Humdinger); Ky Hamilton BO Muddy Jake (3.93); Riquelmi Silva 87.55 (Po Campo)

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