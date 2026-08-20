Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Spend $10, Get $20 Bonus for MLB + NFL Preseason Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New customers can take advantage of a $20 sign-up bonus by utilizing Polymarket promo code WTOP. Start the registration process by clicking here.

After signing up and spending at least $10, users receive a $20 bonus to boost their trading bankroll. This bonus credit is perfectly timed for an exciting slate of baseball action, allowing you to use your extra funds on highly anticipated prediction markets like the New York Yankees taking on the Baltimore Orioles or the Texas Rangers hosting the Washington Nationals. Additionally, there are options in the NFL preseason as well.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Delivers $20 in Prediction Bonuses

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $20 Bonus After $10 Trade Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US (Not Available in MI, NV) Bonus Last Verified On August 20, 2026

The Polymarket promo code provides an opportunity exclusively for new Polymarket customers. After completing registration and spending at least $10 on the prediction platform, users unlock a $20 bonus. To qualify for this introductory offer, individuals must be 18 or older and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state at the time of registration.

Once you meet the $10 spending requirement and the $20 bonus is secured, you can put it toward the current MLB slate. These extra funds offer flexibility for trading on the most intriguing matchups of the week. Whether you want to take shares on probable pitcher Gerrit Cole as his New York Yankees face Baltimore, or explore the markets for the Los Angeles Angels visiting the Houston Astros, your sign-up bonus gives you a head start.

How to Make MLB Predictions

Matchup Probability NYY @ BAL NYY 54% / BAL 47% WSH @ TEX WSH 40% / TEX 61% LAA @ HOU LAA 38% / HOU 63%

When analyzing the marquee matchup between the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles, the statistics and recent narratives paint a clear picture of where the trading value lies. The Yankees recently took a 5-3 victory over Baltimore in a game heavily debated due to a controversial foul ball call involving Pete Alonso, adding intense rivalry tension to this upcoming series finale. Offensively, these division rivals are nearly identical. The Yankees sport a .229 batting average and a .715 OPS, while the Orioles sit just slightly ahead with a .236 average and a .718 OPS.

The defining difference lies on the mound and in recent roster management. New York’s pitching staff boasts a stellar 3.24 overall ERA, giving them a significant edge over Baltimore’s 4.23 team ERA. Furthermore, the Orioles recently executed a major trade deadline fire sale, moving pivotal pieces like All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman. This contrasts sharply with the Yankees leaning on established veterans like Gerrit Cole, who recently became the fastest pitcher in franchise history to reach 1,000 strikeouts. This stark contrast in run prevention and roster direction is a major reason why the Yankees enter this matchup as the favorite.

How to Activate Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Ready to start trading on the latest MLB action? Claiming your welcome offer is a simple process. Follow these straightforward steps to get your account set up:

Register Your Account: Create a new profile by providing your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Supply a valid proof of identification to safely secure and verify your account. Apply the Promo Code: Be sure to enter the promo code WTOP during the registration process to ensure you qualify for the bonus. Make a Deposit: Fund your wallet with a first-time deposit of at least $20 to officially activate the offer.

Once your initial deposit clears, you will be fully activated and ready to browse the prediction markets for the upcoming MLB games.