Bet365 Bonus Code Delivers $150 Bonus for Yankees-Orioles, MLB Games (Aug. 20)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New customers can utilize the latest bet365 bonus code offer to claim a welcome offer ahead of the upcoming MLB slate, and grab a $150 bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet. Click here to redeem this offer.

Alternatively, new players registering from Michigan, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania will receive a “Bet $10, Get $365 in Bonus Bets” promotion, along with 50 spins for bet365’s online casino. With tons of MLB games on Thursday and the NFL preseason ongoing, it’s the perfect time to take advantage of these offers.

Claim $150 Bonus By Activating This Bet365 Bonus Code Offer

Review the offer details below before locking in your bets for the upcoming slate:

Bet365 Bonus Code No Code Required to Unlock New User Offer (AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, OH, TN, VA) Bet $10, Get $150 Win or Lose OR $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA) Bet $10, Get $365 + 50 Casino Spins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Offers Last Verified On August 20, 2026

The primary welcome promotion allows new bet365 users in eligible states to unlock $150 in bonus bets simply by wagering $10, regardless of whether that initial bet wins or loses. Alternatively, users in those same states can opt for a $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net, which refunds a losing initial wager in bonus bets up to $1,000. To qualify for the promotion, your first wager must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and feature minimum odds of -500. This means that a -450 selection on the Texas Rangers or Washington Nationals satisfies the requirement, but a heavy favorite at -800 would not.

Once your qualifying wager is settled, your bonus funds will be credited to your account and will expire seven days after being added to your bonus bets balance. Bettors in Michigan, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania will instead trigger a specialized package: $365 in bonus bets after a $10 wager, plus 50 bonus spins for the bet365 online casino.

Thursday Night MLB Preview

Before making your picks, evaluate the current bet365 odds for the upcoming MLB schedule. Here are the moneyline, runline (spread), and total markets for the impending action:

Matchup Moneyline Runline (Spread) Total (O/U) New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles NYY -127 / BAL +105 NYY -1.5 (+135) / BAL +1.5 (-179) 7.5 (O -122 / U -110) Washington Nationals at Texas Rangers WSH +141 / TEX -172 WSH +1.5 (-167) / TEX -1.5 (+125) 7.5 (O -116 / U -116) Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros LAA +158 / HOU -192 LAA +1.5 (-143) / HOU -1.5 (+110) 8.5 (O -110 / U -122)

The marquee matchup on the slate features an American League East clash between the New York Yankees (71-55) and the Baltimore Orioles (61-66). The Yankees enter as moneyline favorites (-127), sending ace Gerrit Cole to the mound. Cole has been stellar this season, posting a 3.22 ERA and a 1.08 WHIP. He will be backed by a dangerous lineup featuring Ben Rice, who has 34 home runs and 79 RBI. The Orioles will counter with Kyle Bradish, who carries a solid 3.65 ERA and 1.36 WHIP into the contest.

Another intriguing game sees the Texas Rangers (62-65) hosting the Washington Nationals (61-67). Texas sits as a -172 favorite on the moneyline, largely due to having Jacob deGrom pitching. DeGrom continues to miss bats at an elite rate, boasting a 10.96 K/9 to go alongside his 3.95 ERA.

Meanwhile, the Houston Astros (64-63) are the heaviest favorites on the board (-192) against the Los Angeles Angels (50-77). Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez will look to do damage and build upon a tremendous statistical campaign, bringing a .317 AVG, 1.040 OPS, and 88 RBIs into the matchup.

Bet365 Bonus Code Offer: How to Sign Up

Securing your welcome bonus is a straightforward process designed for quick access to the MLB betting markets. Follow the steps below to activate the offer and start wagering:

Register a New Account: Click on the links on this page and create a new account by providing standard personal information, such as your name, date of birth, and email address, to verify your identity. Select Your Offer: During the registration process, eligible users can choose between the Bet $10, Get $150 bonus or the $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net. Claim the Promotion: Once your account is set up, navigate to your account menu and explicitly claim the chosen offer via the bet365 app. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by depositing at least $10 using one of bet365’s secure payment methods. Place Your Qualifying Wager: To fully activate the offer, place a qualifying bet of at least $10 on any available market, whether you are backing the Yankees on the moneyline or betting the over in the Astros game.

Once your initial $10 wager settles, bet365 will credit your account with the respective bonus bets, providing extra flexibility for the remainder of the baseball season.