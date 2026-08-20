DraftKings Promo Code: Get $150 Bonus for MLB Games, NFL Preseason (Aug. 20)

New users can unlock value for the upcoming baseball slate by using the latest DraftKings promo code offer and betting $5 to get a $150 bonus, paid within 14 days. Click here to get in on the action.
Whether you are backing the New York Yankees or looking ahead to later matchups like the Washington Nationals at the Texas Rangers and the Los Angeles Angels at the Houston Astros, new DraftKings users can take advantage of this welcome offer to jumpstart their betting experience. This is an opportunity for players to hit the ground running with this DraftKings promo.
DraftKings Promo Code for MLB: Start With $150 in Bonuses
Whether you are placing your first wager on the Yankees-Orioles showdown or looking at later action, getting started with the latest DraftKings offer is quick and easy. Here is a breakdown of what you need to know:
|DraftKings Promo Code
|No Code Needed
|New User Offer
|Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus (Paid Within 14 days)
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and Present in Participating States
|Bonus Last Verified On
|August 20, 2026
For new DraftKings customers looking to get in on the MLB schedule, the mechanics of this welcome offer provide straightforward value. There is no need for a promo code to unlock the offer. Place a qualifying $5 bet, and DraftKings will pay the $150 bonus within 14 days.
The bonus provides plenty of ammunition to use across the rest of the baseball schedule or other sports. Be sure to review the applicable terms and conditions, including any expiration rules and eligibility requirements, before placing your wager.
Thursday Night MLB Betting Preview, Odds
Here is a quick look at the latest DraftKings MLB odds and schedule for the upcoming games:
|Matchup
|Moneyline Odds
|Over/Under Total
|New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles
|NYY -119 / BAL +111
|7.5 (O -119 / U -102)
|Washington Nationals at Texas Rangers
|WSH +150 / TEX -161
|7.5 (O -112 / U -107)
|Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros
|LAA +164 / HOU -177
|8.5 (O -105 / U -115)
New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles The top billing goes to a heavyweight clash where the Yankees are slight road favorites (-119). New York sends ace Gerrit Cole to the mound, who brings a 3.22 ERA and an impressive 9.55 K/9 rate across 86.2 innings pitched into this start. He will battle Baltimore’s Kyle Bradish, who counters with a very respectable 3.65 ERA of his own.
Washington Nationals at Texas Rangers Another prime target for your promo is the matchup between Washington and Texas. The Rangers are a solid home favorite (-161) with strikeout artist Jacob deGrom toeing the rubber. The veteran right-hander brings an elite 10.96 K/9 rate and a 3.95 ERA into his start. He will be severely tested by Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams, who has been an absolute force at the plate this year. Abrams leads the way for Washington with a .279 batting average, an .884 OPS, and an outstanding 91 RBIs.
How to Get Started With This DraftKings Promo Code
Claiming your welcome bonus before the next MLB action is a simple process. Follow these straightforward steps to get started:
- Create an Account: Begin by navigating to the sportsbook site to create and register a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity.
- No Promo Code Required: During the registration process, you can skip the promo code field. This specific DraftKings offer does not require you to enter a code manually to participate.
- Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, head to the cashier and deposit at least $5 to cover your qualifying wager. DraftKings provides a variety of secure methods to fund your account quickly and safely.
- Place Your Wager: Navigate to the MLB betting markets and place a real-money wager of at least $5. You can choose any of the upcoming games, whether you want to back the New York Yankees against the Baltimore Orioles, the Washington Nationals taking on the Texas Rangers, or the Los Angeles Angels visiting the Houston Astros.
- Claim Your Bonus: Once your initial $5 bet is placed, DraftKings will pay the $150 bonus within 14 days, subject to the applicable terms and conditions.