DraftKings Promo Code: Get $150 Bonus for MLB Games, NFL Preseason (Aug. 20)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can unlock value for the upcoming baseball slate by using the latest DraftKings promo code offer and betting $5 to get a $150 bonus, paid within 14 days. Click here to get in on the action.

Whether you are backing the New York Yankees or looking ahead to later matchups like the Washington Nationals at the Texas Rangers and the Los Angeles Angels at the Houston Astros, new DraftKings users can take advantage of this welcome offer to jumpstart their betting experience. This is an opportunity for players to hit the ground running with this DraftKings promo.

DraftKings Promo Code for MLB: Start With $150 in Bonuses

Whether you are placing your first wager on the Yankees-Orioles showdown or looking at later action, getting started with the latest DraftKings offer is quick and easy. Here is a breakdown of what you need to know:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus (Paid Within 14 days) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On August 20, 2026

For new DraftKings customers looking to get in on the MLB schedule, the mechanics of this welcome offer provide straightforward value. There is no need for a promo code to unlock the offer. Place a qualifying $5 bet, and DraftKings will pay the $150 bonus within 14 days.

The bonus provides plenty of ammunition to use across the rest of the baseball schedule or other sports. Be sure to review the applicable terms and conditions, including any expiration rules and eligibility requirements, before placing your wager.

Thursday Night MLB Betting Preview, Odds

Here is a quick look at the latest DraftKings MLB odds and schedule for the upcoming games:

Matchup Moneyline Odds Over/Under Total New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles NYY -119 / BAL +111 7.5 (O -119 / U -102) Washington Nationals at Texas Rangers WSH +150 / TEX -161 7.5 (O -112 / U -107) Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros LAA +164 / HOU -177 8.5 (O -105 / U -115)

New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles The top billing goes to a heavyweight clash where the Yankees are slight road favorites (-119). New York sends ace Gerrit Cole to the mound, who brings a 3.22 ERA and an impressive 9.55 K/9 rate across 86.2 innings pitched into this start. He will battle Baltimore’s Kyle Bradish, who counters with a very respectable 3.65 ERA of his own.

Washington Nationals at Texas Rangers Another prime target for your promo is the matchup between Washington and Texas. The Rangers are a solid home favorite (-161) with strikeout artist Jacob deGrom toeing the rubber. The veteran right-hander brings an elite 10.96 K/9 rate and a 3.95 ERA into his start. He will be severely tested by Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams, who has been an absolute force at the plate this year. Abrams leads the way for Washington with a .279 batting average, an .884 OPS, and an outstanding 91 RBIs.

How to Get Started With This DraftKings Promo Code

Claiming your welcome bonus before the next MLB action is a simple process. Follow these straightforward steps to get started: