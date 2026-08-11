Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $20 Sign Up Bonus for Phillies-Cardinals, Any MLB Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…
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Set up a new account using the Polymarket promo code WTOP offer here and secure $20 in bonuses when you trade $10 in bonuses for MLB games tonight and more.
Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $20 Trading Bonus
Polymarket Promo Code
WTOP
New Polymarket User Offer
Trade $10, get $20 in bonuses
Terms and Conditions
18+ and Present in eligible US states
Promotion Confirmed On
August 11th
The Polymarket promo code provides an exciting opportunity exclusively for new Polymarket customers looking to wager on today’s baseball action. By creating a new account and making an initial trade of at least $10, you will automatically unlock $20 in bonuses to use on the current MLB slate. Whether we want to back the 74-45 Milwaukee Brewers on the road against the Padres or wager on the Boston Red Sox taking on the Blue Jays in Toronto, this bonus ensures our bankroll gets a healthy boost right out of the gate.
Please note that this offer comes with a few standard requirements. It is strictly limited to new Polymarket customers who are 18+ and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state. Once you meet these criteria and successfully complete your qualifying $10 trade, your $20 in bonuses will be instantly unlocked and ready to deploy on any matchup you prefer, including tonight’s highly anticipated showdown between the 64-56 Philadelphia Phillies and the 59-60 St. Louis Cardinals.
Use Polymarket MLB Promo Today
Matchup
Probability
PHI @ STL
PHI 61% / STL 40%
BOS @ TOR
BOS 44% / TOR 57%
MIL @ SD
MIL 56% / SD 45%
Looking closer at that marquee PHI @ STL matchup, the statistical profile indicates a very tight contest. The Cardinals hold a slight advantage in team batting average (.241 vs. .238) and overall pitching ERA (4.13 vs. 4.20). However, the Phillies boast more extra-base power, leading in OPS (.709 vs. .696) and total runs scored (534 vs. 520). Coming off a hard-fought 6-5 series-opening win yesterday behind starter Andrew Painter, Philadelphia acts as the favorite. Their offensive metrics explain why they hold a 61% vig-free implied win probability, even against a St. Louis rotation that has been slightly more effective at limiting earned runs.
Activate Your Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Today
If you are ready to back the Philadelphia Phillies, take a chance on the Boston Red Sox, or wager on the late-night clash between the Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres, claiming your welcome offer is a simple process. Let’s get this set up before the first pitch so we can chase those bigger payouts with confidence.
To activate this Polymarket offer, just follow these straightforward steps:
Register Your Account: Click here and create a new account. You will need to register using standard personal information and provide proof of identification to verify your identity.
Enter the Promo Code: While completing your registration, make sure to enter promo code WTOP.
Make a Trade: Once your account is fully verified, deposit and make a first-time qualifying trade of at least $10.
Completing that qualifying trade of $10 will officially activate the offer and secure your $20 in bonuses. From there, we are all set to navigate the app, check out the latest odds, and place our first wagers on the St. Louis Cardinals, Toronto Blue Jays, or any other team taking the diamond tonight. Let’s get out there and find a winner!