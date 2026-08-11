Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get Up to $500 Bonus for MLB Trades Tuesday Night

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Fans looking to take a position on the latest MLB action can utilize Kalshi promo codeWTOP to claim up to $500 in bonuses. Activate this offer by clicking here.
This guide breaks down exactly how new Kalshi customers can activate a trading bonus of up to $500, which unlocks after making $25 in trades on the platform. You can leverage this bonus to make predictions on marquee MLB matchups, like the Seattle Mariners visiting the New York Yankees or the Kansas City Royals facing the Los Angeles Dodgers, as well as any other MLB game this week.
Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Delivers $500 in Sign-Up Bonuses
Before diving into the prediction markets for the upcoming matchups, such as the 71-48 Los Angeles Dodgers hosting the 49-71 Kansas City Royals, here is a structural breakdown of the welcome offer and its requirements:
Kalshi Promo Code
WTOP
New User Offer
Up to a $500 trading bonus
Terms and Conditions
18+ and Present in the US (Not Available in MI, NV)
Bonus Last Verified On
August 11, 2026
Available exclusively for new Kalshi customers, this promotional offer provides a randomized trading bonus that can be deployed across MLB prediction markets. By making a first-time deposit of at least $1 and accumulating $25 in total trades, users unlock a tiered bonus structure:
70% of participants receive a $15 trading bonus
24% of participants receive a $35 trading bonus
5% of participants receive a $75 trading bonus
0.65% of participants receive a $100 trading bonus
0.35% of participants receive a $500 trading bonus
Kalshi operates entirely within the US prediction market framework and is available in all 50 states. Participants must be at least 18 years old to open an account and claim the welcome offer.
Evaluate Tuesday MLB Prediction Markets
Matchup
Probability
KC @ LAD
KC 29% / LAD 71%
BOS @ TOR
BOS 44% / TOR 56%
SEA @ NYY
SEA 46% / NYY 54%
When deciding where to allocate your qualifying trades, statistical advantages provide a practical roadmap. In the Royals vs. Dodgers matchup, Los Angeles presents a more stable position on paper. The Dodgers carry a distinct offensive edge, posting a .261 team batting average and a .767 OPS, significantly outpacing Kansas City’s .245 average and .710 OPS. The performance gap remains wide on the mound, where the Dodgers maintain a 3.73 overall ERA compared to the Royals’ 4.85 mark.
Meanwhile, the Yankees and Mariners present a much tighter contest for traders to evaluate. New York (.230 average) and Seattle (.229 average) are virtually deadlocked at the plate, though the Yankees’ pitching staff holds a slight advantage with a 3.30 ERA against the Mariners’ 3.78 ERA.
Getting Started With Kalshi Promo Code WTOP
Unlocking your welcome offer is a clear, step-by-step process. Follow these instructions to claim your tiered sign-up bonus before the upcoming slate of games:
Create an Account: Register by providing standard personal information and submitting proof of identification to verify your identity.
Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, ensure you input the promo code WTOP.
Make a Deposit: Securely fund your account with a first-time deposit of at least $1.
Start Trading: Execute $25 worth of trades on any available Kalshi prediction market.
You do not need to make a single, lump-sum trade of $25 to qualify for the offer. You can divide your investments across multiple smaller positions, perhaps taking stances on probable pitchers, like the Dodgers’ Blake Snell or the Royals’ Michael Wacha. Once your total trading volume reaches $25, your randomized sign-up bonus will activate and become available for future predictions.