Bet365 Bonus Code: Get $150 MLB Sign Up Bonus for Aug. 11 Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can redeem the latest bet365 bonus code offer and bet $10 to win $150 in bonuses. Click here to redeem either offer.

As the baseball schedule continues with compelling matchups like the Chicago Cubs visiting the Washington Nationals, the Seattle Mariners facing the New York Yankees, and the Boston Red Sox taking on the Toronto Blue Jays, new players can maximize their bankroll on bet365 Sportsbook. Let’s take a closer look at the details of these offers.

Grab $150 Offer With This Bet365 Bonus Code

If you are gearing up to wager on the upcoming baseball slate, you can unlock clear value with the latest sportsbook promotions. Here is a breakdown of the current offers available for new users:

Bet365 Promo Code None Required New User Offer (AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, OH, TN, VA) Bet $10, Get $150 Win or Lose OR $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus Bonuses Last Verified On August 11, 2026

Taking advantage of the bet365 welcome offer is a straightforward way to build your betting account for upcoming MLB action. New users in states like Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Ohio, and Virginia can secure $150 in bonus bets when wagering just $10, regardless of whether that initial ticket wins or loses.

MLB Odds on Tuesday’s Games

Before locking in your picks, review the latest odds from bet365 for the baseball schedule. Here are the current moneylines, runlines, and totals for the matchups:

Game Moneyline Runline (Spread) Total (O/U) Chicago Cubs @ Washington Nationals CHC -172 / WSH +140 CHC -1.5 (-104) / WSH +1.5 (-127) 9.0 (O -110 / U -122) Seattle Mariners @ New York Yankees SEA +112 / NYY -135 SEA +1.5 (-200) / NYY -1.5 (+150) 8.5 (O +105 / U -139) Boston Red Sox @ Toronto Blue Jays BOS +121 / TOR -145 BOS +1.5 (-200) / TOR -1.5 (+150) 7.5 (O +101 / U -132)

One of the most intriguing matchups takes place when the 69-win Chicago Cubs visit the Washington Nationals. Chicago is favored on the moneyline, backed by an impressive starting assignment from Shota Imanaga, who brings a sharp 3.60 ERA and 1.09 WHIP into the contest. Washington will counter with Jake Irvin, who holds a 5.37 ERA. When the Cubs step to the plate, keep an eye on Pete Crow-Armstrong; he has been delivering at an elite level with a .286 batting average and a staggering .932 OPS.

Meanwhile, the New York Yankees (66-52) host the Seattle Mariners (56-63). The Yankees are sending Ryan Weathers to the mound, armed with a 3.79 ERA and an impressive 9.82 K/9 strikeout rate. He will duel Seattle’s Bryan Woo, who carries a 4.31 ERA and an 8.98 K/9. Offensively, the Yankees continue to lean heavily on Ben Rice, who enters this clash boasting a robust .895 OPS and a .545 slugging percentage, making him a prime candidate for daily prop wagers.

Bet365 Bonus Code: How to Activate This Offer

Ready to get in on the action for the MLB slate? Whether you are backing the Chicago Cubs against the Washington Nationals or taking the Seattle Mariners to upset the New York Yankees, claiming your welcome offer is a simple process.

New customers can follow these steps to secure their bonus:

Register a New Account: Click on the links on this page and create a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Opt Into the Promotion: Since there is no need for a promo code to unlock either offer, simply selecting the promotion will activate your eligibility. Make a Deposit: Head over to the cashier and deposit at least $10 using one of the available secure methods. Place Your First Wager: Navigate to the MLB markets, like the Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays, and place qualifying bets of at least $10 to fully activate the offer.

Once your qualifying wager settles, bet365 will credit your account with the respective bonus bets, giving you extra leverage for the rest of the baseball season.