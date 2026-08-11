BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for Phillies-Cardinals, MLB Aug. 11 Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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BetMGM Welcome Offers for MLB Bettors

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 (if initial wager wins) BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States

Understanding the BetMGM Bonus Structure

Analyzing the Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals Matchup

Bet Type Philadelphia Phillies St. Louis Cardinals Moneyline -175 +145 Total Over 7.5 (-115) Under 7.5 (-105) Runline -1.5 (+100) +1.5 (-120)

How to Activate the BetMGM Bonus Offer Using TOP1500

Select Your Code: Use the universal bonus code TOP1500. Register: Navigate to the BetMGM platform and complete the registration process, inputting the bonus code TOP1500 when prompted. Deposit: Activate the offer by depositing at least $10 into your new account using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods. Wager: Place your qualifying first wager (minimum $10) on the Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals matchup or any other valid market.

Ahead of the Tuesday night showdown between the Philadelphia Phillies and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium (or any of the 14 other games on the schedule), new users can take advantage of a compellingpromotion designed specifically for MLB wagering.This welcome promotion operates on two tiers, determined by the user’s state location during registration. Customers located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia qualify for a special “Bet $10, Get $150” bonus if their initial wager wins. Meanwhile, users in all other eligible US states qualify for the highly protective $1,500 First-Bet Offer. Whether you plan to back the favored Phillies (-175) or take the value offered by the home underdog Cardinals (+145), securing this BetMGM bonus code promotion using codeis the perfect way to begin your MLB betting experience.BetMGM provides new customers with two distinct pathways to receive a welcome bonus, depending on their physical location during registration and wagering.For MLB fans situated in Michigan (MI), New Jersey (NJ), Pennsylvania (PA), or West Virginia (WV), the primary offer is a “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion. This credits the bonus amount only if the qualifying first wager is successful. For example, if you back the favored Philadelphia Phillies against the St. Louis Cardinals and they secure the win, you receive $150 in bonus bets on top of your standard winnings. Bettors located in all other states where BetMGM is operational have access to the $1,500 First-Bet Offer. This promotion applies to your initial wager only and provides protection up to $1,500. If your first bet on the Phillies vs. Cardinals matchup (or any other qualifying market) results in a loss, BetMGM returns the stake amount, up to the maximum of $1,500, in the form of bonus bets. This structure ensures that new users can begin their MLB wagering journey with a significant cushion on their first prediction.The Philadelphia Phillies are favored in this matchup, a role they have performed exceptionally well in throughout the 2026 campaign. When playing as the betting favorite, the Phillies boast a robust 54-31 record, resulting in a 0.635 Win Percentage. Conversely, the St. Louis Cardinals, listed as the home underdog, have shown resilience when not favored, holding a 38-40 record (0.487 Win Percentage) in 78 games as an underdog. The odds reflect Philadelphia’s expected advantage:When considering total runs, the current trend suggests a potentially lower-scoring affair for the home team. When the St. Louis Cardinals play as an underdog, 53.846% of their games have gonethe total line. The Philadelphia Phillies, when playing as a favorite, have been split almost evenly regarding totals, with 47.059% of games hitting the Over and 47.059% hitting the Under. Offensively, the Phillies have demonstrated slightly more power than the Cardinals this season, reflected in their overall slugging percentage (SLG) of 0.400 compared to the Cardinals’ 0.380 SLG. This offensive edge helps solidify Philadelphia’s position as the favorite, especially on the runline, where the -1.5 advantage is priced at even money (+100). The Cardinals, however, remain a challenging opponent at home, covering the +1.5 runline at a premium (-120).To claim one of the two excellent welcome offers from BetMGM, new users must follow a brief registration process. Regardless of which offer you qualify for, you will need to create and register an account using standard personal information to verify your identity and eligibility (21+ and located in a participating state). Follow these simple steps to activate your promotion before placing your initial wager on the Phillies vs. Cardinals game:If you utilized the $1,500 First-Bet Offer and your first wager results in a loss, your stake will be returned in bonus bets, up to $1,500. If you qualified for and used the Bet $10, Get $150 bonus and your qualifying bet wins, you will receive $150 in bonus bets.