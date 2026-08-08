Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $20 New-User Bonus for MLB Predictions (Aug. 8)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing quite like a Saturday at the ballpark, and we’ve got a real chance to score a nice payday today using the Polymarket promo code WTOP. New customers can take advantage of a generous welcome offer right now: sign up here and trade just $10 to get a $20 bonus.

Whether you are handicapping today’s specific matchups or looking ahead to any MLB game this week, this is the perfect time to get in the trenches, execute a sharp betting strategy, and start chasing bigger payouts.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Activates $20 Bonus

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $20 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified August 8, 2026

If you want to dive into today’s exciting MLB action, this current welcome offer is exclusively available to new customers. By signing up and activating the promotion, eligible bettors will receive a $20 sign-up bonus to use on the diamond.

We’re looking at an incredible slate of games today, from the Los Angeles Dodgers hitting the road against the Arizona Diamondbacks to the American League showdown between the Baltimore Orioles and Texas Rangers.

To successfully unlock that $20 bonus, you simply need to make an initial trade of at least $10 on the platform. Remember, to qualify for this promotion, you must be 18+ years of age and physically present in an eligible Polymarket state. Once your qualifying $10 trade clears, your bonus funds will be ready to deploy on any of today’s matchups, like the Houston Astros taking on the San Diego Padres or the Minnesota Twins visiting the Milwaukee Brewers.

Make Pre-Game and In-Game Trades

Matchup Moneyline Probability MIN @ MIL MIL -152 / MIN +127 MIL 57.8% / MIN 42.2% BAL @ TEX TEX -144 / BAL +120 TEX 56.5% / BAL 43.5% HOU @ SD SD -121 / HOU +102 SD 52.5% / HOU 47.5% LAD @ ARI LAD -171 / ARI +141 LAD 60.3% / ARI 39.7%

If we want to place a standard $10 trade on the slate’s heaviest favorite, the Los Angeles Dodgers (-171), a winning ticket returns a total payout of $15.85. On the flip side, if we’re feeling bold and back the biggest underdog of the day—the Arizona Diamondbacks (+141)—that same $10 wager yields a much more lucrative $24.10 return if they manage to pull off the home upset.

When I’m analyzing the Dodgers and Diamondbacks matchup, Los Angeles completely justifies that steep morning line price. The Dodgers are swinging a robust .262 team batting average and boast an elite 3.74 ERA—a rotation that just got even scarier after their blockbuster deadline acquisition of ace Tarik Skubal. That gives them a massive edge over Arizona’s .243 average and 4.21 ERA.

I’m also looking hard at the Milwaukee Brewers as a home favorite against the Minnesota Twins. Milwaukee’s pitching staff has been electric with a 3.44 ERA (bolstered by recent additions like Dustin May) compared to Minnesota’s vulnerable 4.62 ERA. The Brewers hit .253 as a club versus the Twins’ .243 mark, telling me Milwaukee is in a prime spot to defend its home turf against the newly acquired Dean Kremer and the Twins.

Signing Up with the Polymarket Promo Code

Ready to get in on the action and lock in some smart wagers for tonight? Claiming your welcome offer is a breeze. I always tell my readers to stick to a clear strategy, and that starts with getting your account set up properly. Follow these steps to secure your bonus before the first pitch is thrown:

Create an Account: Register for a new account here by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address). Verify Your Identity: Submit the required proof of identification to ensure your account is secure and verified. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code WTOP to opt into the offer. Fund and Trade: Make a first-time trade of at least $10 to fully activate the promotion.

Once your initial trade clears, your account will be loaded up with that $20 bonus and ready for you to hunt down those winning tickets on tonight’s MLB slate.