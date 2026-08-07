Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Claim $20 Braves-Yanks, MLB Friday Trade Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Activate your new profile using the Polymarket promo code WTOP offer here and then unlock $20 in bonuses by trading just $10 on tonight’s MLB slate.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $20 In Bonuses

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer Trade $10, Get $20 in bonuses Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Promotion Confirmed On August 7, 2026

Getting your hands on this sign-up bonus is the perfect way to build our bankroll for today’s MLB slate. This exclusive offer allows new Polymarket customers to secure $20 in bonuses just by making a qualifying $10 trade on any available market. Whether you are eyeing the American League clash between the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox at Rate Field or backing the Minnesota Twins as they head to American Family Field to take on the Milwaukee Brewers, these bonus funds provide excellent flexibility for trading on today’s action.

To successfully unlock this promotion, users must be 18 years of age or older and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state. Once your initial $10 trade is processed, the $20 in bonuses will be automatically credited to your account, giving you a real chance to chase some bigger payouts.

Polymarket MLB Friday Probabilities

Matchup Probability CLE @ CHW CLE 56% / CHW 44% ATL @ NYY ATL 45% / NYY 56% MIN @ MIL MIN 37% / MIL 64%

Let’s break down the math to see where the value lies. If you are looking to make a standard $20 trade, targeting the heaviest favorite—the Milwaukee Brewers—would yield a modest profit. On the flip side, putting that same $20 on the slate’s biggest underdog—the Minnesota Twins—would return a bigger profit if they can pull off the upset. There is nothing better than cashing in on a live underdog for a nice pay day.

When evaluating today’s premier clash between the Braves and Yankees, the battle makes for a tricky decision. The Yankees hold a definitive edge on the mound, sporting a stellar 3.33 team ERA compared to Atlanta’s 3.63 mark. However, the Braves bring a slightly more potent lineup to the Bronx, boasting a .737 team OPS that edges out New York’s .722 OPS.

Adding to the drama, former Braves ace Max Fried is slated to start against his old team in New York, while veteran right-hander Tyler Mahle is scheduled to make his debut for Atlanta. With a tight statistical profile and plenty of intrigue on both sides, backing either side of the moneyline offers a fantastic opportunity to put our strategies to the test.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Sign Up For $20 Bonus

Getting started and claiming your offer is a quick and straightforward process. We’re in this together, so follow these simple steps to activate your promotion before making your MLB trades today:

Create an Account: Click here and register for a new account by providing your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Submit the required proof of identification to ensure your account is secure and compliant. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP when prompted. Make a Trade: Fund your new account and place a first-time trade of at least $10 to successfully activate the offer.

Once your initial trade clears, your $20 in bonuses will hit your account, and you will be ready to dive into today’s MLB slate!