Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim Up To $500 Bonus For MLB Friday Night Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up your new profile using the Kalshi promo code WTOP offer here and score up to $500 in bonuses after you trade $25 on tonight’s MLB games.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Up To $500 In Bonuses

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New Kalshi User Offer Trade $25, get up to $500 in bonuses Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Information Confirmed On August 7th, 2026

To extract maximum value from this offer, new Kalshi customers must make a first-time deposit of at least $1. From there, your opportunity to earn up to $500 in bonuses is unlocked after you have made $25 in trades on the platform’s prediction markets. Whether you want to forecast a tight AL Central battle between the Cleveland Guardians (57-59) and Chicago White Sox (59-55) or predict if the Milwaukee Brewers can improve their stellar 71-43 record against the Minnesota Twins, your initial trades will count toward unlocking your reward.

70% of users will receive a $15 trading bonus

24% of users will receive a $35 trading bonus

5% of users will receive a $75 trading bonus

0.65% of users will receive a $100 trading bonus

0.35% of users will receive a $500 trading bonus

Kalshi’s prediction markets are legal and available in all 50 states. Users must be at least 18 years old to play. Once your initial $25 in trades is settled, your bonus funds will be credited to your account, giving you a significantly deeper bankroll to hunt for value and longshots across the rest of this weekend’s MLB slate, including the Rays’ West Coast clash with the Mariners.

Kalshi MLB Friday Night Markets

Matchup Probability TB @ SEA TB 49% / SEA 51% MIN @ MIL MIN 37% / MIL 63% CLE @ CHW CLE 56% / CHW 44%

When we look past the raw numbers to evaluate this AL-NL showdown between the Twins and Brewers, we put a lot of stock in pitching consistency, and Milwaukee is undeniably the smarter play. The Brewers boast an impressive 71-43 record, anchored by a pitching staff that has posted a collective 3.44 ERA and a pristine 1.16 WHIP. Minnesota (56-59) has struggled heavily on the mound, carrying a 4.62 ERA and an inflated 1.38 WHIP. Offensively, Milwaukee also holds the edge with a .253 team batting average compared to the Twins’ .243 mark. It is never too early to look at playoff positioning, and these clear statistical advantages easily justify Milwaukee’s heavy favorite status on the prediction markets.

Official Prediction: Milwaukee Brewers

Redeem The Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Offer

Getting started with Kalshi and building your analytical edge is a straightforward process. By following a few simple steps, you can secure your welcome bonuses and begin capitalizing on market inefficiencies in today’s MLB action.

To activate the offer, follow these instructions:

Register an Account: Create and register a new account here by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and address). You will also be required to provide proof of identification to verify your account. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP when prompted. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by making a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: Make $25 worth of trades on the platform’s prediction markets to activate the offer.

It is important to note that you do not have to make a single trade worth $25 to qualify. The requirement is simply a cumulative sum of $25 in trades. For example, you could forecast the outcome of the Tampa Bay Rays (68-46) taking on the Seattle Mariners (56-59) with one trade, and place another forecast on the tight matchup between the Cleveland Guardians (57-59) and Chicago White Sox (59-55) to hit the required threshold.

As soon as your cumulative volume reaches the $25 mark, your bonus package of up to $500 will become available in your account, giving you serious leverage for the rest of the weekend’s baseball slate.