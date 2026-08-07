BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Braves-Yankees, Any MLB Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Create your new account using the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 offer here to lock in one of two no-brainer welcome offers in time for tonight’s busy MLB schedule and more.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 For MLB Wagers

Before we look at the morning line and start building our tickets, let’s make sure you’ve got the right code for your location. Whether you want to back the 70-45 Atlanta Braves against the 64-51 New York Yankees, or you’re looking for a late-night edge with the 68-win Tampa Bay Rays against the Mariners, securing your bonus is the first winning move.

Review the table below to find the specific offer available in your location:

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 new BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 new BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Confirmed On Aug. 7th, 2026 Information Verified By WTOP

Let’s break down exactly how these promos work so you can strategize your opening wager. Depending on your state, you can claim one of two fantastic offers when you sign up with BetMGM. For new users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, you get the “bet $10, get $150” bonus, which pays out those bonus bets if your initial $10 wager wins..

If you are located in any other participating US state outside of MI, NJ, PA, and WV, you automatically qualify for the $1,500 first bet offer. Simply place your first wager on the MLB slate, and if it doesn’t cash, you get your stake back in bonus bets up to $1,500 to use on future handicapping.

Take Advantage Of BetMGM MLB Bonus Code Tonight

Alright, let’s look at the board. Before I’m placing these bets, I always review the current odds. Here are the moneyline, runline, and total markets for tonight’s upcoming slate:

Atlanta Braves at New York Yankees Moneyline: Braves +115 / Yankees -140 Runline: Braves +1.5 (-175) / Yankees -1.5 (+145) Total: O/U 8 (Over -115 / Under -105)

Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox Moneyline: Guardians -145 / White Sox +120 Runline: Guardians -1.5 (+118) / White Sox +1.5 (-145) Total: O/U 7.5 (Over -115 / Under -105)

Tampa Bay Rays at Seattle Mariners Moneyline: Rays +102 / Mariners -118 Runline: Rays -1.5 (+165) / Mariners +1.5 (-220) Total: O/U 7 (Over -102 / Under -118)



Among the highlights on today’s schedule, there is a real chance for a classic showdown as the 70-45 Atlanta Braves travel to the Bronx to face the 64-51 New York Yankees. The Yankees enter as moneyline favorites, sending Max Fried to the mound to try and quiet the Braves’ bats. Offensively, New York will rely heavily on Ben Rice in the absence of Aaron Judge. Atlanta counters with serious firepower of their own, led by Matt Olson and his .269 average, 32 homers, and 70 RBI.

In another American League clash I’m eyeing, the 57-59 Cleveland Guardians visit the 59-55 Chicago White Sox. Cleveland is favored on the moneyline, backed by the reliability of their probable starter, Parker Messick. Messick has been dominant, boasting a stellar 2.57 ERA over 129.2 innings pitched with 128 strikeouts. He will duel against Chicago’s Noah Schultz, who comes into the contest looking to improve upon his 6.15 ERA and 54 strikeouts. Fading a pitcher with an ERA north of 6.00 is often a smart strategy, making Cleveland an intriguing play.

Activate Your BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Offer

We’re in this together, so let’s walk through exactly how to get your account set up before the first pitch of the Rays vs. Mariners game—or any other matchup on tonight’s slate. Follow these straightforward steps:

Create an Account: Click here to register a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity. Enter the Bonus Code: During the registration process, be sure to input the promo code TOP1500. Make a Deposit: Once your account is registered and verified, make a first-time deposit of at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods to activate the offer. Place Your First Wager: With your account funded, navigate to the MLB markets and place your qualifying first bet.

By knocking out these simple steps, your promotion will be fully activated. Now you can settle in, trust your handicapping, and enjoy the action on the diamond!