Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Score $1,000 Bonus for Yankees-Braves, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Signing up with Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN gives new players a clear path to build their bankroll, offering up to $1,000 in FanCash to use on matchups like the Atlanta Braves vs. New York Yankees. Click here to get in on the action.

This welcome bonus operates as a daily bet match structured over 10 consecutive days. By matching your first daily wager up to $100, Fanatics provides new users with up to $100 in FanCash each day, culminating in a total potential value of $1,000. Take advantage of this offer in time for this weekend’s MLB action.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN Offers $1,000 in FanCash

With Tyler Mahle slated to pitch for the Atlanta Braves and Max Fried taking the mound for the New York Yankees on August 7, 2026, this interleague matchup presents a prime opportunity to utilize the Fanatics bet-match structure.

Here is a quick breakdown of the welcome offer details:

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN New User Offer Get $1,000 in FanCash (10 x $100 bet match) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On August 8, 2026

Here is a complete summary of how the offer works and the key terms and conditions to keep in mind:

Claim Your Bonus: Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN during registration to unlock the $1,000 bonus offer.

Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code during registration to unlock the $1,000 bonus offer. 10-Day Structure: The $1,000 bonus is distributed over 10 days. Fanatics will match your qualifying wager with up to $100 in FanCash each day.

The $1,000 bonus is distributed over 10 days. Fanatics will match your qualifying wager with up to $100 in FanCash each day. Age and Location Requirements: Participants must be 21 years of age or older and physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates.

Participants must be 21 years of age or older and physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates. Minimum Deposit: A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to participate in the promotion.

A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to participate in the promotion. Applying the Promo: After opting in, players must apply the promotion to a wager through their bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days.

Atlanta Braves vs. New York Yankees Odds, Analysis

Bet Type Atlanta Braves New York Yankees Spread +1.5 (-165) -1.5 (+138) Moneyline +133 -148 Total Runs Over 8 (-115) Under 8 (-105)

Looking at the offensive production, the Yankees are anchored by dangerous bats in the middle of their lineup. Ben Rice remains an elite threat at the plate, boasting a .906 OPS and 73 RBIs through 214 at-bats.

On the opposing side, the Atlanta Braves possess plenty of firepower to cover the +1.5 run line. Matt Olson serves as a heavy run producer for Atlanta, tallying 70 RBIs, 61 extra-base hits, and an .896 OPS in 446 at-bats. Austin Riley brings a steady presence to the plate as well, recording 56 RBIs and 31 extra-base hits in his 412 at-bats this season. With strong hitting statistics on both sides, bettors have a data-backed foundation for leveraging this matchup.

How to Redeem Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN

Getting started with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is a straightforward process. To claim your bonus ahead of the Atlanta Braves vs. New York Yankees matchup, follow these simple steps to successfully register and activate the offer:

Register a New Account: Create a new account by providing standard personal information, including your full name, email address, physical address, and date of birth to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: WTOPFAN to activate the promotion. Ensure you input the correct code when prompted during the sign-up process to link the welcome offer to your new account. Make a Secure Deposit: Once your account is verified, navigate to the cashier section. You must deposit at least $10 using one of Fanatics’ secure payment methods to activate the offer. Place Your Qualifying Wagers: To utilize the bet-match bonus, place a minimum wager of $10 and up to $100 on eligible markets each day over the first 10 days after registration. You can use your initial qualifying wager to back either the Atlanta Braves or the New York Yankees.

Remember, the bet match applies exclusively to your first daily wager for 10 consecutive days, making it important to log in and bet consistently to maximize your potential $1,000 FanCash reward.