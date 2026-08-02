Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Claim $20 Bonus for Red Sox vs. Dodgers Sunday Night Baseball

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New customers can secure a $20 bonus by using the latest Polymarket promo code WTOP. This link here gets you started to dive into all MLB predictions today, including Red Sox vs. Dodgers on Sunday Night Baseball.







Polymarket Promo Code WTOP for MLB, Red Sox-Dodgers Bonus

Before taking a position on the upcoming Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers showdown, be sure to capitalize on the current welcome offer. Review the essential details of the promotion below:

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer Trade $10, Get $20 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US (Nevada and Michigan are not eligible) Date Last Verified August 2nd, 2026

New Polymarket customers looking to get in on the action for the upcoming Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers game can take advantage of a highly accessible welcome offer. By registering for a new account, you can secure the “Trade $10, Get $20 Bonus” promotion to use on this premier MLB matchup or any other futures prices and daily markets available on the platform.

To successfully unlock your $20 bonus, you simply need to make an initial deposit and execute a $10 trade after creating your account. It goes without saying that this offer is strictly reserved for new users who are 18 years of age or older and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state. Currently, the app and this promotional offer are not available to residents or individuals located in Michigan or Nevada.

Red Sox vs. Dodgers Predictions via Polymarket

Team Moneyline Win Probability Los Angeles Dodgers -154 60.6% Boston Red Sox +142 41.3%

When evaluating which team represents the better moneyline prediction, you have to look beyond the raw percentages to the underlying situational context. The Dodgers enter this contest as a highly reliable consensus favorite, boasting a formidable 69-41 overall record and sitting comfortably in first place in the NL West. However, it does stand to reason that there is substantial value in the underdog. The Red Sox (58-51, 3rd in the AL East) are riding serious momentum. They rattled off an improbable 15-game winning streak earlier in July, enter tonight on a three-game heater, and boast a resilient 33-22 away record.

Boston rallied for a 9-4 victory in the series opener yesterday—capped by a clutch go-ahead two-run homer from Ceddane Rafaela—proving their relentlessness at the plate. With Yoshinobu Yamamoto (seeking his 12th win) taking the mound for L.A. against Payton Tolle in his first career start against the Dodgers, the market heavily favors Los Angeles. But in this 2018 World Series rematch, Boston’s recent surge makes them a highly compelling longshot for those looking to capitalize on mispriced momentum.

How to Activate the Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

If you are ready to trade on the Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox matchup, claiming your bonus is simple. To activate the offer, users must use the Polymarket promo code WTOP when setting up their new account.

Follow these easy steps to get started:

Download the App: Navigate to your device’s app store and download the Polymarket platform.

Navigate to your device’s app store and download the Polymarket platform. Create an Account: Register for a new account by providing standard personal information.

Register for a new account by providing standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide the required proof of identification to secure and verify your account.

Provide the required proof of identification to secure and verify your account. Enter the Promo Code: Input promo code WTOP during the registration process.

Input promo code during the registration process. Make a Deposit & Trade: Complete a first-time deposit of at least $20 and execute your initial $10 trade in order to successfully activate the “Trade $10, Get $20 Bonus” offer.

Once these steps are completed and your initial trade is processed, your Polymarket promotional offer will be fully activated and your bonus funds will be ready to deploy on the market.