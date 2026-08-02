DraftKings Promo Code: Get $150 MLB Bonus For Sunday Red Sox-Dodgers Sunday Night Baseball

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Registering with the DraftKings promo code offer here gives you $150 in bonus bets when you wager $5 on Sunday’s MLB slate, or any other market.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonuses

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Spend $5, Get $150 in bonus bets, paid within 14 days if your bet wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Information Verified On August 2, 2026

New DraftKings customers looking to dive into today’s MLB slate can lock in an incredibly high-upside welcome offer. By simply signing up and placing a $5 wager on games like the Boston Red Sox visiting the Los Angeles Dodgers or the Washington Nationals taking on the Atlanta Braves, you unlock a $150 bonus.

Once your initial wager is processed, the $150 in bonus bets will be paid within 14 days. This gives you a solid two-week window to deploy your new capital across upcoming MLB matchups, hunt for market inefficiencies, or even take a look at futures prices as the playoff races heat up. Keep in mind that this promotion is exclusively available for new DraftKings customers looking to build their bankrolls this baseball season.

DraftKings MLB Sunday Odds

While the DraftKings promo gives you a great bankroll boost, finding the right matchups is half the battle. Below is the schedule for tonight’s MLB action.

Matchup Time (ET) Moneyline Over/Under Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves 1:35 PM WSH +104 / ATL -126 O/U 9 Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay Rays 1:40 PM CHW +124 / TB -150 O/U 7.5 Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers 7:20 PM BOS +129 / LAD -156 O/U 9

Tonight’s Premier Matchups

Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers The Dodgers have been an absolute offensive juggernaut, fueled largely by the unparalleled Shohei Ohtani. He enters the game hitting .291 with 24 home runs, 67 RBIs, and a staggering .939 OPS across 385 at-bats. Los Angeles will send Emmet Sheehan to the mound, who boasts an impressive 10.101 K/9 strikeout rate despite a bloated 4.95 ERA. Boston counters with starter Jake Bennett, who flashes serious situational value. Bennett has been excellent at keeping runners off the board with a sharp 2.74 ERA over 65.2 innings pitched.

Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves Two high-powered infielders are the players to watch in this National League clash. Atlanta’s Matt Olson brings the thunder with 29 home runs and 67 RBIs alongside a .263 average. On the other side, Washington’s CJ Abrams is having a spectacular campaign, slashing .290 with 28 homers and 83 RBIs. The pitching matchup features Atlanta’s Martín Pérez (3.67 ERA) squaring off against Washington’s Cade Cavalli. We’ve seen time and time again that swing-and-miss stuff dictates tight games, and Cavalli holds a dangerous strikeout pitch, racking up 10.029 K/9 over 116.2 innings this season to pair with a solid 3.55 ERA.

Register With The DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming this welcome offer is incredibly straightforward, and the best part is that no promo code is necessary to be entered during the sign-up process. To take advantage of this opportunity and secure your bonus, simply follow these steps: