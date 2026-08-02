BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for Red Sox-Dodgers Sunday Night Baseball

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Get started with the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 offer here and lock in one of two rewards for Sunday MLB action and more.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Offer Overview

Before placing wagers on today’s games, eligible new users can claim promotional offers at BetMGM.

Review the table below for the specific offers available based on your state:

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Confirmed On August 2, 2026 Verified By WTOP

BetMGM Bonus Code: Get $1,500 First Bet Offer Or $150 Bonus

For bettors looking to capitalize on today’s schedule—whether you are backing Gerrit Cole and the Yankees or Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies—BetMGM provides excellent sign-up options backed by straightforward terms. Users located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia receive a bet $10, get $150 bonus if your bet wins offer.

For new users in all other participating US states, BetMGM exclusively provides the $1,500 first bet offer. This allows you to place your first wager of up to $1,500 on any of today’s matchups and receive your wager amount back in bonus bets if your initial pick does not win.

Capitalize On BetMGM MLB Bonus Code Today

With playoff races heating up, today’s slate offers plenty of opportunities to use your BetMGM bonus code:

Philadelphia Phillies at Baltimore Orioles Moneyline: PHI -135 / BAL +110 Runline: PHI -1.5 (+125) / +1.5 (-155) Total (Over/Under): O8 (-105) / U8 (-115)

New York Yankees at Chicago Cubs Moneyline: NYY -130 / CHC +105 Runline: NYY -1.5 (+140) / CHC +1.5 (-170) Total (Over/Under): O6.5 (-115) / U6.5 (-105)

Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers Moneyline: BOS +135 / LAD -160 Runline: BOS +1.5 (-155) / LAD -1.5 (+125) Total (Over/Under): O9 (-102) / U9 (-118)



Today’s Top Matchups

New York Yankees at Chicago Cubs These contending clubs face off at Wrigley Field in a premier interleague showdown. The Yankees send veteran ace Gerrit Cole to the mound, boasting a 3.57 ERA and 73 strikeouts. He will be supported by slugger Ben Rice, who continues to anchor the lineup with Aaron Judge out. The Cubs counter with Colin Rea, who enters the contest with a 4.67 ERA and 68 strikeouts on the season.

Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers The Dodgers hand the ball to Emmet Sheehan, who has racked up 104 strikeouts alongside a 4.95 ERA. They will rely heavily on dual-threat star Shohei Ohtani, who is hitting .291 with a .939 OPS and 67 RBIs. For Boston, starter Jake Bennett looks to continue his fantastic run, bringing a sharp 2.74 ERA and 46 strikeouts to the hill as the Red Sox look to secure a crucial road victory.

Redeem Your BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Offer

Ready to get started before the first pitch is thrown in today’s matchups? Claiming your sign-up offer is a simple process. Follow these straightforward steps to activate your account and secure your bonus: