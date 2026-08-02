Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Get $500 Bonus for Red Sox-Dodgers Predictions

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

By activating Kalshi promo code WTOP15, you can unlock a randomized trading bonus worth up to $500 after making $25 in aggregate trades. Click here to get in on the action.

New Kalshi customers looking to get in on Sunday’s baseball action can take advantage of a highly lucrative welcome offer ahead of August 2 matchups like the New York Yankees at Chicago Cubs and the Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers. This introductory offer provides the perfect opportunity to build a trading bankroll while making predictions on the current MLB slate, as well as any other MLB game scheduled for this week

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 Offers $500 in Total Bonuses

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New User Offer Up to $500 randomized trading bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US (Not Available in Nevada or Michigan) Offer Last Verified On August 2, 2026

For new Kalshi customers, this promotion utilizes a randomized reward tier designed to maximize value. Available in all 50 states to users who are at least 18 years old, the promotion requires creating an account and making a first-time deposit of at least $1. After executing $25 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets, users will receive a trading bonus based on the following distribution:

70% of participants will receive a $15 trading bonus

24% of participants will receive a $35 trading bonus

5% of participants will receive a $75 trading bonus

0.65% of participants will receive a $100 trading bonus

0.35% of participants will receive a $500 trading bonus

Once the account is set up and the initial trades are placed, you can dive right into Sunday’s exciting MLB slate. Your prediction opportunities include high-profile matchups like the San Francisco Giants visiting the San Diego Padres, the Yankees taking on the Cubs, and a showdown between the Red Sox and Dodgers.

Sunday MLB Prediction Preview

Matchup Probability SF @ SD SF 42% / SD 58% NYY @ CHC NYY 53% / CHC 47$ BOS @ LAD BOS 38% / LAD 62%

Before locking in your trades, it pays to analyze the underlying statistics. In the Giants-Padres matchup, San Diego holds a distinct pitching advantage. The Padres boast a 4.14 team ERA with 8.33 strikeouts per nine innings, edging out San Francisco’s 4.38 ERA and 7.75 K/9.

Meanwhile, in Chicago, the Yankees bring an elite pitching staff to their matchup against the Cubs. New York’s arms have compiled a stellar 3.30 overall ERA and an impressive 9.01 K/9 rate, which towers over the Cubs’ 4.11 team ERA. While Chicago holds a slight edge at the plate with a .248 team batting average compared to New York’s .233, the Yankees’ run-prevention capabilities make them a formidable force for Sunday’s prediction markets.

How to Redeem Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15

Getting started with Kalshi and securing your new user bonus is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to claim your welcome offer:

Create an Account: Register for a new account by providing standard personal information. You will also need to submit proof of identification to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 to opt into the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Place Your Trades: To activate the offer and unlock your randomized sign-up bonus, you must make a total of $25 worth of trades on the platform. You do not need to place a single trade worth $25; accumulating an aggregate sum of $25 across multiple trades is sufficient to trigger the bonus.

Once your initial $25 in trades are executed, your randomized trading bonus will be credited to your account, giving you extra capital to navigate the rest of the MLB season.