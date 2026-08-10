Paris Saint-Germain strengthens defense by signing left back Lucas Digne from Aston Villa

PARIS (AP) — Champions League winner Paris Saint-Germain has strengthened its defense by signing left back Lucas Digne from Aston…

PARIS (AP) — Champions League winner Paris Saint-Germain has strengthened its defense by signing left back Lucas Digne from Aston Villa on a three-year contract.

PSG announced the deal on Sunday evening without giving financial details. Sports daily L’Equipe said it paid the Premier League club 10 million euros ($11.6 million).

The 33-year-old Digne was born in the Paris suburbs and previously played for PSG after joining from Lille in 2013. He then represented Roma and Barcelona before spending eight years in the Premier League with Everton and Villa.

An energetic defender with accurate passing, the left-footed Digne became a France regular in recent years under former coach Didier Deschamps. He played at the recent World Cup, where Les Bleus reached the semifinals, and has 64 caps.

“I am very honoured to be returning to Paris Saint-Germain following the wonderful experience I had here more than 10 years ago,” he said. “I am particularly impressed by how the club has developed over the years.”

PSG recently signed France winger Maghnes Akliouche from Monaco and begins its Ligue 1 title defense at home to Rennes on Aug. 23. ___

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