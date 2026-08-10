Brewers visit the Padres to open 3-game series

Milwaukee Brewers (74-44, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (62-57, third in the NL West) San Diego;…

Milwaukee Brewers (74-44, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (62-57, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Logan Henderson (6-1, 2.70 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, 62 strikeouts); Padres: Casey Mize (4-7, 3.40 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -110, Padres -107; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres open a three-game series at home against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday.

San Diego is 34-26 in home games and 62-57 overall. The Padres have a 43-7 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Milwaukee has gone 33-22 in road games and 74-44 overall. The Brewers have a 52-19 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Monday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado leads the Padres with 43 extra base hits (20 doubles and 23 home runs). Jackson Merrill is 13 for 40 with a double, a triple, three home runs and 11 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Brice Turang has 27 doubles, three triples and 16 home runs while hitting .272 for the Brewers. Jackson Chourio is 10 for 36 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 7-3, .272 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Brewers: 7-3, .227 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Padres: Samad Taylor: 10-Day IL (oblique), David Morgan: 15-Day IL (knee), Jason Adam: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Pivetta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (wrist), Lucas Giolito: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ramon Laureano: 60-Day IL (hip), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Cooper Pratt: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Joey Ortiz: day-to-day (neck), JoJo Romero: 15-Day IL (appendix), Joel Kuhnel: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brian Fitzpatrick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Harrison: day-to-day (calf), Sal Frelick: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Rob Zastryzny: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Quinn Priester: 60-Day IL (wrist), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (forearm)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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