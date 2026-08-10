Cardinals take on the Phillies after Herrera’s 4-hit game

Philadelphia Phillies (63-56, second in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (59-59, third in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Philadelphia Phillies (63-56, second in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (59-59, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Monday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Andrew Painter (1-8, 6.48 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 63 strikeouts); Cardinals: Hunter Dobbins (2-2, 3.60 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

LINE: Cardinals -109, Phillies -108; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals play the Philadelphia Phillies after Ivan Herrera had four hits against the Rockies on Sunday.

St. Louis has a 59-59 record overall and a 30-33 record in home games. The Cardinals have a 41-11 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Philadelphia has gone 31-26 on the road and 63-56 overall. The Phillies have a 33-8 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Burleson has 28 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 78 RBIs for the Cardinals. Jordan Walker is 13 for 45 with a home run and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with 35 home runs while slugging .535. Bryce Harper is 10 for 34 with three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .262 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Phillies: 6-4, .258 batting average, 3.42 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Ramon Urias: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Rajcic: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Derek Hill: day-to-day (shoulder), Aaron Nola: day-to-day (knee), Rafael Marchan: 10-Day IL (knee), Andrew Painter: day-to-day (hamstring), Tanner Banks: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brad Keller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Rojas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adolis Garcia: 60-Day IL (lat)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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